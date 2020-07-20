Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Wednesday, August 5, 2020
"Senior Prank" - Against Greg's better judgment, Katy pushes Taylor to lighten up and participate in her school's senior prank. Meanwhile, Anna-Kat asks Oliver to give Franklin (Evan O'Toole) a makeover so he won't embarrass himself at a classmate's PARTY ON "American Housewife," WEDNESDAY, AUG. 5 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/22/20)
"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.
"Senior Prank" was written by Don Diego and directed by Chris Koch.
"American Housewife" was created by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads") and is produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are showrunners of the series. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
