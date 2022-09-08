Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Wednesday, September 14, 2022
9:00-9:31 p.m. – ABBOTT ELEMENTARY: “Zoo Balloon” (113) (Rebroadcast)
While on Abbott's annual zoo field trip, Tariq unexpectedly reveals that he has been offered a job in New York. As Janine struggles with a big choice, Barbara starts questioning her future after finding out her favorite tuatara has been retired because of old age. (TV-PG) (OAD: 4/12/22)
A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate TEACHERS - and a slightly tone-deaf principal -as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be OUTNUMBERED and underfunded, they love what they do - even if they DON'T love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.
"Zoo Balloon" was written by Jordan Temple and directed by Randall Einhorn.
Watch a clip FROM the show here:
A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate TEACHERS - and a slightly tone-deaf principal -as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be OUTNUMBERED and underfunded, they love what they do - even if they DON'T love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.
"Zoo Balloon" was written by Jordan Temple and directed by Randall Einhorn.
Watch a clip FROM the show here: