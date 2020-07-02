Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of @agentsofshield - Wednesday, July 8, 2020
"The Totally Excellent Adventures of Mack and The D" - After being unexpectedly stranded in 1982, Mack retreats to his childhood home to process the death of his parents, while Deke gets to work scouting a chart-topping group of new agents. With no idea if or when the team is coming back for them, time seems to finally be on their side ... at least until the killer robots show up, on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," WEDNESDAY, JULY 8 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw.
Guest starring is Jolene Anderson, Austin Basis, Ryan Donowho, Tipper Newton and Tamara Taylor.
"The Totally Excellent Adventures of Mack and The D" was written by Brent Fletcher and directed by Jesse Bochco.
Produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television, "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
