Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of YOUNG ROCK on NBC - Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Young Rock - Tuesdays on NBC (8-8:30 p.m. ET)
Nashville, 1987: Ata and Rocky's marriage hits a rough patch. When teenage Dwayne questions his dad's decision making, Ata tells him the story of how she and Rocky met. In 2032, candidate JOHNSON decides to face his challenger head on.
The second season of "Young Rock" delves back into Dwayne Johnson's life, continuing the storylines FROM season one while also introducing new chapters we haven't yet seen. As Dwayne and his loving, resilient family face new challenges and meet new WILD characters of professional wrestling, Dwayne contemplates embracing the grind of professional wrestling himself. The show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is TODAY and the larger-than-life people he's met along the way.
Dwayne Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Ana Tuisila, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Fasitua Amosa, John Tui and Matthew Willig star.
Created by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang and inspired by Dwayne Johnson's life. Nahnatchka Khan, Jeff Chiang, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Jennifer Carreras, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jeffrey WALKER serve as executive producers.
"Young Rock" is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions.
