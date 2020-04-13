Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Sunday, April 26, 2020
"Under the Gun" - Officers Nolan and Harper are tasked with escorting four juvenile offenders to a Scared Straight program at a correctional facility that quickly becomes a riotous situation. Meanwhile, Nolan is uncertain about his relationship with Grace after she fails to introduce him to her ex-husband on an all-new episode of "The Rookie," airing SUNDAY, APRIL 26 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.
Guest starring in this episode is Harold Perrineau as Detective Nick Armstrong, Ali Larter as Dr. Grace Sawyer, Jasmine Mathews as Rachel Hall and Matthew Glave as Oscar Hutchinson.
"Under the Gun" was written by Terence Paul Winter and Elizabeth Davis Beall, and directed by Tori Garrett.
Alexi Hawley is writer and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter and Rob Bowman are executive producers on the series. "The Rookie" is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
