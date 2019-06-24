Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE $100,000 PYRAMID on ABC - Sunday, July 21, 2019

"Rob Gronkowski vs. Julian Edelman and Bobby Moynihan vs. Kelly Osbourne" - The Pyramid is back! As part of ABC's "Summer Fun & Games," "The $100,000 Pyramid" features a cast of all-star celebrities who take center stage and partner with contestants from across the country with hopes of MAKING IT to the winner's circle and the ultimate prize of $100,000. "The $100,000 Pyramid" airs SUNDAY, JULY 21 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

This week, former New England Patriots tight end Ron Gronkowski faces off against former teammate and New England Patriot wide receiver, Julian Edelman. Game two of the evening pairs Bobby Moynihan (Disney Channel's "DuckTales") and television host Kelly Osbourne.

"The $100,000 Pyramid" is the timeless word-association game in which two celebrities and their partners face off in a race against the clock to make it to the winner's circle and take home $100,000. "Good Morning America"'s Michael Strahan hosts "The $100,000 Pyramid."





"The $100,000 Pyramid" is produced by SMAC Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and taped in front of a live studio audience in New York. "The $100,000 Pyramid" is executive produced by Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz and Vin Rubino.