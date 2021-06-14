Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE $100,000 DOLLAR PYRAMID on ABC - Wednesday, June 30, 2021

This week, Lorraine Bracco (“The Sopranos”) faces off against Ralph Macchio (“Cobra Kai”).

Jun. 14, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE $100,000 DOLLAR PYRAMID on ABC - Wednesday, June 30, 2021 It's a new night of "The $100,000 Pyramid." This week, Lorraine Bracco ("The Sopranos") faces off against Ralph Macchio ("Cobra Kai") followed by actress and comedian Rosie O'Donnell and Paige Davis ("Trading Spaces"). (TV-14, D)

"The $100,000 Pyramid" is a TIMELESS word-association game in which two celebrities partner with contestants from across the country in a race against the clock, all hoping to make it to the winner's circle and take home the ultimate prize of $100,000. "Good Morning America"'s Michael Strahan hosts "The $100,000 Pyramid."

"The $100,000 Pyramid" is produced by SMAC Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and is taped in front of a live studio audience in New York. "The $100,000 Pyramid" is executive produced by Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini and Vin Rubino.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Michael Lee Brown
Michael Lee Brown
Hayley Podschun
Hayley Podschun
Gerard Canonico
Gerard Canonico

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop