Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE $100,000 DOLLAR PYRAMID on ABC - Wednesday, June 30, 2021
This week, Lorraine Bracco (“The Sopranos”) faces off against Ralph Macchio (“Cobra Kai”).
It's a new night of "The $100,000 Pyramid." This week, Lorraine Bracco ("The Sopranos") faces off against Ralph Macchio ("Cobra Kai") followed by actress and comedian Rosie O'Donnell and Paige Davis ("Trading Spaces"). (TV-14, D)
"The $100,000 Pyramid" is a TIMELESS word-association game in which two celebrities partner with contestants from across the country in a race against the clock, all hoping to make it to the winner's circle and take home the ultimate prize of $100,000. "Good Morning America"'s Michael Strahan hosts "The $100,000 Pyramid."
"The $100,000 Pyramid" is produced by SMAC Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and is taped in front of a live studio audience in New York. "The $100,000 Pyramid" is executive produced by Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini and Vin Rubino.
