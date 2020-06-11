Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER on HBO - Friday, June 12, 2020

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 18th season FRIDAY, JUNE 12 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), with a replay at 12:30 a.m., exclusively on HBO. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show, which is currently being filmed remotely from his home, includes virtual interviews with guests.

This week features one-on-one virtual interviews with Washington Post opinion journalist and author of Rise of the Warrior Cop: The Militarization of America's Police Forces, Radley Balko; and cardiologist, public health expert, and Dean of the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University, Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian. This week will also feature a virtual panel with writer, comedian, and host of the podcast "Black On The Air," Larry Wilmore; and Reason Magazine editor-at-large, host of "The Reason Roundtable" podcast, and co-host of "The Fifth Column" podcast, Matt Welch.

The series is also available to stream on HBO GO, HBO NOW, and on HBO via HBO Max and other partners' platforms.

Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.

