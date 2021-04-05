Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MIXEDISH on ABC - Tuesday, April 20, 2021

After the Johnson family discovers Harrison on a date, Paul decides to give Harrison some dating advice, which turns things upside down. Meanwhile, Alicia feels a little INSECURE after finding out all of her children go to Aunt Denise for advice instead of coming to her. (TV-PG)

"Tainted Love" was written by Carolyn Portner and directed by Millicent Shelton.

From the creators of "black-ish," season two of "mixed-ish" will continue to tell the story of a young Rainbow Johnson and her family as they recount the experience of being a mixed-race family in the '80s and the dilemmas they face as they navigate a world where the kids are perceived as neither black nor white. While the parents deal with the social dynamics of fitting into the suburbs, Rainbow and her siblings find themselves figuring out how to fit in when everyone else can't decide where they belong.