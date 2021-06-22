Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MENTAL SAMURAI on FOX - Tuesday, June 29, 2021

In special back-to-back MENTAL SAMURAI episodes, host Rob Lowe welcomes contestants in the first hour, including a professional stilt walker, a poker player, an aspiring astronaut and a jewelry designer, one of whom may defeat the Circle of Samurai and win over $100,000. In the second hour, Lowe welcomes a restaurateur, a librarian, a new father, an engineer and a mammal trainer in the all-new "Episode 206 / Episode 207" back-to-back episodes of MENTAL SAMURAI airing Tuesday, June 29 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MLS-206/207) (TV-PG L)

FOX has ordered MENTAL SAMURAI, a thrilling new competition series that pushes every aspect of human INTELLIGENCE and mental agility. Hosted and produced by Rob Lowe, the show is the first-ever obstacle course...for the mind. MENTAL SAMURAI is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television ("Ellen's Game of Games," "The Voice") and Arthur Smith's A. Smith & Co. Productions (HELL'S KITCHEN, "American Ninja Warrior," "The Titan Games"), and is scheduled to premiere during the 2018-2019 season on FOX.

Each episode of MENTAL SAMURAI is an epic television event, as contestants battle the boundaries of their minds to answer questions accurately with speed and precision. Not only does the course test their acumen in categories of knowledge, memory, numbers and sequencing, but players will also have to contend with being transported around the set at high speeds in a specially designed capsule that is capable of rotating 360 degrees. In MENTAL SAMURAI, people from all walks of life will compete, new stars will emerge, underdogs will triumph and egos will be SHATTERED in the ultimate display of skill, focus and stamina.

