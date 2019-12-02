Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS on ABC - Sunday, December 22, 2019

"Santa's Got a Six Pack" - On a special holiday episode, Tiffany chats with kids about their favorite holiday traditions. Later, Tiffany plays Santa's helper to find out who is on the "nice list" and celebrates an 8-year-old magician who proves that big tricks can come in small packages on an all-new episode of "Kids Say the Darndest Things," airing SUNDAY, DEC. 22 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

Comedic superstar Tiffany Haddish hosts and executive produces a new iteration of the classic variety show "Kids Say the Darndest Things." The hilarious reimagined format showcases a mix of in-studio segments and taped pieces from across the country, all set in front of a live studio audience. The series captures Haddish's unique voice and sensibility as she interacts with real kids-and their innocently entertaining points of view.

Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Anvil 1893 Entertainment, Inc., and She Ready Productions, "Kids Say the Darndest Things" is executive produced by Eric Schotz, Tiffany Haddish and Jack Martin.





A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.