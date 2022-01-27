Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, February 2, 2022

"Pregnancy Test, $12.98" - Connor and JoJo's Valentine's Day takes an awkward turn when his ex-wife and daughter crash their romantic evening. While Tom and Marina, and Sarah and Denise try to enjoy an over-the-top dining experience, a pregnancy scare derails their evening.Guest starring is Tetona Jackson as JoJo and Justine Lupe as Emily."Pregnancy Test, $12.98" was written by Kriss Turner Towner and directed by Michael McDonald.Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace, "Home Economics" takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.The series stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. Also starring is Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila and JeCobi Swain as Kelvin.Watch a clip of the new episode here: