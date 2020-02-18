Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, March 5, 2020
"Leave A Light On" - Bailey and Ben face a huge, life-altering decision, while Meredith and several of the doctors reflect on the past on an all-new episode of "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, MARCH 5 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed next day on demand and on Hulu.
"Grey's Anatomy" stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca, Greg Germann as Tom Koracick, Chris Carmack as Atticus "Link" Lincoln and Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt.
Guest starring is Jason George as Ben Warren.
"Leave A Light On" was written by Elizabeth Finch and directed by Debbie Allen.
"Grey's Anatomy" was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Krista Vernoff, Debbie Allen, Zoanne Clack, Fred Einesman, Andy Reaser and Meg Marinis are executive producers. "Grey's Anatomy" is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
