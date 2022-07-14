Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GENERATION GAP on ABC - Thursday, July 21, 2022
9:00-10:00 p.m. – GENERATION GAP: “A Game Show For Everyone Except Your Aunt Sheila” (109)
Kelly Ripa hosts the comedy quiz game show that is sure to make you LOL and Miranda Sings makes a special surprise appearance during the "Who Am I" challenge.
"Generation Gap" is produced by MGM Television, Kimmelot and Milojo. Mark Burnett, Jimmy Kimmel, BARRY Poznick, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Albert Bianchini, Alycia Rossiter and Jonathan Kimmel serve as executive producers.
Kelly Ripa hosts the new comedy quiz game show FROM Emmy® Award-winning producers Jimmy Kimmel and Mark Burnett. "Generation Gap" pairs teams of seniors and juniors, challenging them to answer questions about pop culture FROM each other's generations.
Watch a clip here:
