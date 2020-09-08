Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FOX MONDAY MOVIES on FOX - Monday, September 14, 2020
The movie airs at 8 p.m.
Based upon the dramatic real-life manhunt for the BOSTON MARATHON bombers, this powerful action-thriller follows Police Sergeant Tommy Saunders (Mark Wahlberg) as he joins brave survivors, first responders and investigators in a race against time to find the bombers before they strike again.
Directed by Peter Berg ("Lone Survivor") and featuring a stellar cast, PATRIOTS DAY is a stirring tribute to the Boston community's strength and courage in the face of adversity. FOX's presentation of PATRIOTS DAY, from Lionsgate Studios.
Airs Monday, Sept. 14 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FM-2004) (TV-14 D, L, V)
