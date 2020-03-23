Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FOR LIFE on ABC - Tuesday, April 7, 2020

"Daylight" - In order to maintain his lifeline to the outside world, Aaron is forced to defend Cassius Dawkins when he puts three white supremacists in the hospital. Marie struggles with her feelings for Aaron after he signs her divorce papers, and Roswell pushes Safiya to request an inmate transfer to Bellmore, claiming his case could help Aaron's. Plus, Anya goes against her campaign staff's wishes, engaging in a town hall at Bellmore, on an all-new episode of "For Life," TUESDAY, APRIL 7 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.

"For Life" stars Nicholas Pinnock as Aaron Wallace, Indira Varma as Safiya Masry, Joy Bryant as Marie Wallace, Mary Stuart Masterson as Anya Harrison, Boris McGiver as DA Maskins, Glenn Fleshler as Frank Foster, Dorian Missick as Jamal Bishop, Tyla Harris as Jasmine Wallace and Timothy Busfield as Henry Roswell.

Special guest starring in "Daylight" is Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson as Cassius Dawkins. Guest starring is Brandon J. Dirden as Darius Johnson, Peter Greene as Wild Bill Miller, Marcus Lavoi as Nathan Goodleaf, Johanna Day as Andrea Kayser, Marjan Neshat as Dr. Vanessa Hamid, Toney Goins as Ronnie Baxter, Gregg Daniel as Easley Barton, Felonious Munk as Hassan Nawaz, Sean Ringgold as Huey Cornell and Hassan Johnson as Bobby Latimer.

"Daylight" is written by David Feige and directed by Russell Fine.

"For Life" is executive produced by creator Hank Steinberg and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson via G-Unit Film & Television, Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan of Doug Robinson Productions and Isaac Wright Jr.

"For Life" is a co-production of Sony Pictures Television Inc. and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.





A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.