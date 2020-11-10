Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DANCING WITH THE STARS on ABC - Monday, November 16, 2020
The show airs at 8 p.m. ET.
"Semi-Finals" - With only a week left before the finals, six celebrity and pro-dancer couples will dance and face double elimination as they compete for this season's tenth week live, MONDAY, NOV. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
Tyra Banks will walk out to "Gasolina" by Daddy Yankee. For this week, there will be two rounds of competitive dance performances and the stakes are high to get into the finals. In the first round, celebrities will repeat a dance style they struggled with earlier in the season with a new song as their redemption dance. The judges will mentor each of the couples. For the second round, couples will perform another style of dance as they try to make it into the semi-finals.
Live votes (via abc.com, the ABC app and SMS/text) will occur each week only during the live broadcast in the EST/CST time zones (but fans in all U.S. time zones may vote within that window). The live vote combined with the judges' scores will be revealed during the broadcast. At the end of the evening, the judges will decide which celebrity up for elimination stays in the competition and which celebrity's journey comes to an end.
Vying for America's vote, each couple will dance to a variety of songs including "Cowboy Take Me Away" by The Chicks, "Celia Y Tito" by Tito Puente and Celia Cruz, "Jump Jive An' Wail" by The Brian Setzer Orchestra and "I Lived" by One Republic, among others.
The couples are as follows (with dances and songs):
· Kaitlyn Bristowe ("The Bachelor," "The Bachelorette") and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a redemption Paso Doble to "Hanuman" by Rodrigo Y Gabriela; then for their new dance, a Contemporary to "Cowboy Take Me Away" by The Chicks
· Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson and pro Alan Bersten will perform a redemption Cha Cha to "Move Your Feet" by Junior Senior; then for their new dance, a Viennese Waltz to "Lonely" by Noah Cyrus
· Actress Justina Machado ("One Day at a Time") and pro Sasha Farber will perform a redemption Tango to "El Tango de Roxanne" from "Moulin Rouge"; then for their new dance, a Contemporary to "Holding Out for a Hero" by Ella Mae Bowen and Bonnie Tyler
· GRAMMY®-winning rapper Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a redemption Paso Doble to "Run Boy Run" by Woodkid; then for their new dance, a Jive to "Jump Jive An' Wail" by The Brian Setzer Orchestra
· TV host Nev Schulman ("Catfish") and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a redemption Foxtrot to "Sign of the Times" by Harry Styles; then for their new dance, a Contemporary to "If the World Was Ending" by JP Saxe and Julia Michaels
· Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir and pro Britt Stewart will perform a redemption Salsa to "X" by Jonas Brothers featuring Karol G; then for their new dance, a Jazz to "I Lived" by One Republic
"Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts. Hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, the series returns to the ballroom with a lineup of celebrities. Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are joined by Emmy® Award winner and six-time Mirrorball champion Derek Hough at the judges' desk. Meanwhile, unable to judge this season live in the ballroom, Len Goodman will still be a part of the show in a different capacity and sharing his ballroom expertise from the UK.
ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" is produced by BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm. Andrew Llinares and Tyra Banks are executive producers.
Tyra Banks will walk out to "Gasolina" by Daddy Yankee. For this week, there will be two rounds of competitive dance performances and the stakes are high to get into the finals. In the first round, celebrities will repeat a dance style they struggled with earlier in the season with a new song as their redemption dance. The judges will mentor each of the couples. For the second round, couples will perform another style of dance as they try to make it into the semi-finals.
Live votes (via abc.com, the ABC app and SMS/text) will occur each week only during the live broadcast in the EST/CST time zones (but fans in all U.S. time zones may vote within that window). The live vote combined with the judges' scores will be revealed during the broadcast. At the end of the evening, the judges will decide which celebrity up for elimination stays in the competition and which celebrity's journey comes to an end.
Vying for America's vote, each couple will dance to a variety of songs including "Cowboy Take Me Away" by The Chicks, "Celia Y Tito" by Tito Puente and Celia Cruz, "Jump Jive An' Wail" by The Brian Setzer Orchestra and "I Lived" by One Republic, among others.
The couples are as follows (with dances and songs):
· Kaitlyn Bristowe ("The Bachelor," "The Bachelorette") and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a redemption Paso Doble to "Hanuman" by Rodrigo Y Gabriela; then for their new dance, a Contemporary to "Cowboy Take Me Away" by The Chicks
· Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson and pro Alan Bersten will perform a redemption Cha Cha to "Move Your Feet" by Junior Senior; then for their new dance, a Viennese Waltz to "Lonely" by Noah Cyrus
· Actress Justina Machado ("One Day at a Time") and pro Sasha Farber will perform a redemption Tango to "El Tango de Roxanne" from "Moulin Rouge"; then for their new dance, a Contemporary to "Holding Out for a Hero" by Ella Mae Bowen and Bonnie Tyler
· GRAMMY®-winning rapper Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a redemption Paso Doble to "Run Boy Run" by Woodkid; then for their new dance, a Jive to "Jump Jive An' Wail" by The Brian Setzer Orchestra
· TV host Nev Schulman ("Catfish") and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a redemption Foxtrot to "Sign of the Times" by Harry Styles; then for their new dance, a Contemporary to "If the World Was Ending" by JP Saxe and Julia Michaels
· Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir and pro Britt Stewart will perform a redemption Salsa to "X" by Jonas Brothers featuring Karol G; then for their new dance, a Jazz to "I Lived" by One Republic
"Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts. Hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, the series returns to the ballroom with a lineup of celebrities. Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are joined by Emmy® Award winner and six-time Mirrorball champion Derek Hough at the judges' desk. Meanwhile, unable to judge this season live in the ballroom, Len Goodman will still be a part of the show in a different capacity and sharing his ballroom expertise from the UK.
ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" is produced by BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm. Andrew Llinares and Tyra Banks are executive producers.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, November 19, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of BIG SKY on ABC - Tuesday, November 17, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN on ABC - Friday, November 27, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: MAGICAL HOLIDAY CELEBRATION on ABC - Thursday, November 26, 2020