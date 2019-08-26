Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, September 15, 2019
"Terry Bradshaw vs. Adam Rippon and Skai Jackson vs. Hudson Yang" - Pittsburgh Steelers' Hall of Fame quarterback, two-time SUPER BOWL MVP and television personality Terry Bradshaw takes on Olympic FIGURE SKATING medalist and champion of "Dancing with the Stars: Athletes," Adam Rippon, as they compete to win cash for their charities. The next game of the night features Disney Channel star of "BUNK'D" and "Jessie," Skai Jackson, looking to upset ABC's "Fresh Off the Boat" star Hudson Yang on a star-studded episode of "Celebrity Family Feud," airing SUNDAY, SEPT. 15 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
Hosted by the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner Steve Harvey, "Celebrity Family Feud" returns for its fifth season, kicking off ABC's popular and expanded "Summer Fun & Games." Once again, celebrities, along with their families, go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.
The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:
Terry Bradshaw vs. Adam Rippon
Team Terry Bradshaw - Former NFL player and TV personality; playing for 525 Foundation
Tammy Bradshaw - wife
Rachel Bradshaw - daughter
Lacey Luttrull - daughter
Erin Bradshaw - daughter
VERSUS
Team Adam Rippon - Olympic figure skater and "Dancing with the Stars: Athletes" champion; playing for GLAAD
Brady Rippon - brother
Dagny Rippon - sister
Kelly Rippon - mother
Derrick Leong-Delmore - skating coach
In the next game of "Celebrity Family Feud," the two contesting teams are the following:
Skai Jackson vs. Hudson Yang
Team Skai Jackson - actor on "BUNK'D"; playing for No Kid Hungry
Lynette Burns - aunt
Taj Harris - cousin
Kiya Cole - mother
Zadrian Smith - friend/stylist
VERSUS
Team Hudson Yang - actor on "Fresh Off the Boat"; playing for East West Players
Jeffrey C. Yang - father
Heather H. Yang - mother
Lori Ying - cousin
Christine Y. Kauh - aunt
"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston, who also serves as showrunner, and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.
