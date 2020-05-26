Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, June 14, 2020
"The Bold Type vs. RuPaul's Drag Race"- The cast of Freeform's critically acclaimed dramedy "The Bold Type" takes on RuPaul, the world's most famous drag queen, and the team from his Emmy Award©-winning show, "RuPaul's Drag Race," in a fiercely funny faceoff for the ages in this new one-hour episode of ABC's "Celebrity Family Feud," SUNDAY, JUNE 14 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:
"The Bold Type" - playing for Girls, Inc.
Katie Stevens - "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings"
Aisha Dee - "Sweet/Vicious"
Melora Hardin - "The Office"
Stephen Conrad Moore - "Empire"
Sam Page - "Mad Men"
VERSUS
"RuPaul's Drag Race" - popular stars of the VH-1 series playing for The Ali Forney Center
RuPaul
Carson Kressley
Latrice Royale - former "Drag Race" contestant
Michelle Visage
Raven-David Petruschin - RuPaul's current makeup artist and former "Drag Race" contestant
"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and was taped in February 2020 in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
