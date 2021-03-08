Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL YOUR MOTHER on ABC - Wednesday, March 24, 2021

As Jean's birthday approaches, Jackie and Freddie compete over who is getting her the best gift; and Jean's best friend, Sharon, surprises her in Los Angeles but their time spent celebrating quickly takes a turn. (TV-PG, DL)Guest starring is Sherri Shepherd as Sharon."Feelings" was written by Amy Iglow and directed by Kelly Park.Jean, an empty-nester mom, wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family, and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.Follow "Call Your Mother" (#CallYourMother) on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.