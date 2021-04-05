Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLESS THE HARTS on FOX - Sunday, April 11, 2021

When Wayne gifts Jenny a hot tub for their anniversary, it proves to be more trouble than it's worth. Meanwhile, after getting banned from her favorite department store, BETTY disguises herself in order to attend a sale in the all-new "Hot Tub-tation" episode of BLESS THE HARTS airing Sunday, April 11 (7:30-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BHR-214) (TV-14 D, L, S)

Created and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Emily Spivey ("The Last Man on Earth," "Parks and Recreation," "Saturday Night Live") and featuring a voice cast of comedy all-stars, including Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, Ike Barinholtz, Kumail Nanjiani and Fortune Feimster, BLESS THE HARTS is a half-hour animated comedy that follows the Harts, a Southern family that is always broke, and forever struggling to make ends meet. They one day hope to achieve the American dream, but they're already rich - in friends, family and laughter.

JENNY HART (Kristen Wiig) is a single mother supporting her family working as a waitress in the small town of Greenpoint, NC. While Jenny's THE HEAD of her family, she's often at odds with, or scheming with, her lottery scratcher-obsessed mother, BETTY (Maya Rudolph), and her witty, creative daughter, VIOLET (Jillian Bell). Jenny's doting, eternal optimist boyfriend of 10 years, WAYNE EDWARDS (Ike Barinholtz), is the love of her life and a surrogate father to Violet. He's a charming dreamer who may never hit the big time, but he's not going to give up the fight. Jenny's even got a bit of divine power in her corner, as JESUS (Kumail Nanjiani) regularly appears to her while she waits tables at neighborhood restaurant The Last Supper, with her friend BRENDA (Fortune Feimster). In the end, the Harts may not have much, but they may just have everything they need. This season features guest voices Ken Jeong, Natasha Lyonne, Chris Meloni, Kristen Schaal, Mary Steenburgen and Drew Tarver.

BLESS THE HARTS is a co-production of FOX Entertainment and 20th Television. Animation is produced by Titmouse. Emily Spivey created the series. The series is executive-produced by Spivey, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Kristen Wiig and Andy Bobrow. Spivey and Bobrow serve together as showrunners.