Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AXIOS on HBO - Sunday, June 9, 2019

The documentary news series AXIOS continues its second season this SUNDAY, JUNE 9 (6:00-6:40 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO, followed by two more editions debuting subsequent Sundays at the same time. This week's show includes an exclusive tour of Steve Bannon's "gladiator school," which the former White House chief strategist plans to house in a 13th-century monastery in Trisulti, Italy, as well as an exclusive conversation with Google CEO Sundar Pichai.



AXIOS is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.



Providing viewers with the first tour of Bannon's 800-year-old mountaintop monastery, which he's calling his "gladiator school", Axios national political reporter Jonathan Swan travels to Italy to meet the former head of Breitbart News and former White House chief strategist for an update on LIFE AFTER Washington and his current activities in Europe. Bannon has decamped to Italy, where he says he is working to influence European elections and train future populist and nationalist politicians.



This week's show also features an exclusive interview with Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Axios chief technology correspondent Ina Fried sits down with him to discuss the power and responsibility of policing hate-filled and extremist content on YouTube.



Axios reporters Alexi McCammond and Felix Salmon examine the results of an exclusive Axios poll about the rise in discourse on socialism in the United States and how different demographics feel about it.



This week's show also takes viewers to Philadelphia to examine criminal justice reform efforts and the fight to eradicate cash bail, with Axios reporter Stef Kight interviewing Larry Krasner, the city's progressive district attorney.



This week's show concludes with an animated segment about the unique role President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club plays as the "southern White House."



Upcoming AXIOS episodes include interviews with former House speaker John Boehner about the cannabis industry; General Motors CEO Mary Barra on the future of driving; and much more.



AXIOS is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, Axios and DCTV; executive produced by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen, Roy Schwartz & Evan Ryan; directed and produced by Perri Peltz and Matthew O'Neill.





Related Articles View More TV Stories