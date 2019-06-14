Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AXIOS on HBO - Sunday, June 16, 2019

The documentary news series AXIOS continues its second season this SUNDAY, JUNE 16 (6:00-6:40 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO, with the final show of the summer debuting next Sunday, June 23, at the same time.



AXIOS is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.



This week's show includes Axios executive editor Mike Allen's wide-ranging sit-down interview with Democratic presidential candidate and mayor Pete Buttigieg at his South Bend, Ind. headquarters. Addressing topics ranging from President Trump to foreign policy to personal matters, he discusses in detail for the first time the toll of his service in Afghanistan as a lieutenant in the United States Navy Reserve, and the challenges he faced upon his return, as well as how it has informed his views on veterans' policies. Buttigieg also discusses the possibility of being the first openly gay nominee for president.



Also in this week's show, Axios' autonomous vehicles reporter, Joann Muller, goes for a ride with General Motors chairman and CEO Mary Barra in an autonomous vehicle to demonstrate its capabilities and talk about the future of AI and driving, business challenges, politics and the re-allocation of GM jobs.



AXIOS also visits the headquarters of LEGO, the world's most valuable toy company, in Billund, Denmark, to learn about the stumbling blocks the company encounters as it strives to move from petroleum-based plastic bricks to sustainably-sourced materials.



Finally, reporter Alayna Treene and Axios editor-in-chief Nick Johnston visit the Capitol to talk with a range of Democratic leaders in Congress about the deep fissures within the party over the merits or perils of impeaching the president, and an animated segment features Axios CEO Jim VandeHei and business editor Dan Primack discussing America's fixation with all things "big."



AXIOS is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, Axios and DCTV; executive produced by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen, Roy Schwartz & Evan Ryan; directed and produced by Perri Peltz and Matthew O'Neill.





