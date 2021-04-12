Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Gary's dad connects with Darcy about his personal experience from the Vietnam War. Meanwhile, during a dinner hosted by ROME and Regina, the video of George Floyd's murder is released, and they watch together in shock.

Guest starring is Terry Chen as Alan, Adam Swain as Tyrell, Lou Beatty Jr. as Walter, Bobbi-Jean Charlton as Jackie, Paul Rodriguez as Javier Mendez and Karen Robinson as Florence.

Friendship isn't a big thing. It's a million little things. Our gang ended last season with many challenges in front of them. In season three, we'll see our group of friends once again lean on each other in ways that are both moving and aspirational-something we could all use right now.