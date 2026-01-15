Westport Country Playhouse Will Present The Sweet Remains in January Concert

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Westport Country Playhouse will present The Sweet Remains, comprised of Rich Price on guitar and harmonica, Greg Naughton, long-time Westport resident, on keys, and Brian Chartrand on guitars, on Saturday, January 24, at 8 p.m.

The Sweet Remains will showcase the luminous songwriting and signature harmonies that have earned them more than 65 million Spotify streams and a devoted worldwide following.

Their rare blend of lush three-part harmonies, folk-pop warmth, and easygoing humor creates a live experience that feels both timeless and refreshingly current. The Sweet Remains draw comparisons to Crosby, Stills & Nash, Simon & Garfunkel, and The Eagles, while connecting with fans of John Mayer, Ray LaMontagne, and Jason Mraz.

The trio is each an accomplished singer-songwriter, with credits spanning solo albums, international tours, film, and television. Their award-winning feature film, “The Independents,” inspired by the band's journey, was praised by The Hollywood Reporter and LA Times and is now streaming on Amazon Prime, Tubi, and more.

The Sweet Remains return to the road with “Embers,” their fifth studio album produced by Grammy Award winner Andy Zulla. Featuring standout tracks like “When The World Slowed Down,” “Don't Count Me Out,” and the introspective title track “Ember,” the album affirms their place as one of today's most engaging folk-rock acts.

The rhythm section includes Jeff Hill on bass and Todd Chuba on drums.

Tickets are $40, $45, and $55. For full details, visit: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/the-sweet-remains/

A complete schedule of Playhouse events is available at westportplayhouse.org. All play titles, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.