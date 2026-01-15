Playwright Ins Choi To Star In KIM’S CONVENIENCE At The Kravis Center

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present a limited engagement of Kim’s Convenience from February 25 through March 8, featuring playwright Ins Choi in the role of Appa.

The production is presented by Soulpepper Theatre Company and Adam Blanshay Productions, in association with American Conservatory Theater and Just For Laughs, You Productions, and Henderson Theatrical Productions.

Written by Choi, Kim’s Convenience served as the source material for the CBC and Netflix television series of the same name. Set in Toronto in 2012, the play centers on a Korean Canadian family navigating generational conflict, cultural identity, and changing neighborhood dynamics, all from behind the counter of a family-run convenience store.

Tickets are on sale through kravis.org, at the Kravis Center box office Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., or by phone at 561-832-7469.

About the Production

Kim’s Convenience was originally produced as part of the 2011 Toronto Fringe Festival and later mounted by Soulpepper Theatre Company. Following its stage success, the play was adapted into a television series, with Choi serving as co-creator, writer, and executive producer.

This production premiered at Soulpepper Theatre Company in Toronto in February 2025. The play is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Cast and Creative Team

In addition to Ins Choi as Appa, the cast includes Esther Chung as Umma, Ryan Jinn as Jung, and Kelly J. Seo as Janet. Brandon McKnight appears in multiple roles, including Rich, Alex, Mr. Lee, and Mike.

The creative team includes scenic designer Joanna Yu, Costume Designer Ming Wong, projection designer Nicole Eun-Ju Bell, lighting designer Wen-Ling Liao, and sound designer Fan Zhang. Sean Baek serves as fight director and choreographer. The production stage manager is Robert Harding, with Angela Mae Bago as assistant stage manager, and Becca Trimbur as company manager.