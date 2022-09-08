Scoop: Coming Up on DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS! on FOX - Monday, September 12, 2022
DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS! airing Monday, Sept. 12 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Hosted by Emmy Award nominee Niecy Nash, the all-new revival of the popular game show challenges contestants' musical memory, as they get one song closer to winning $1 million if they DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS! Contestants will choose songs FROM different genres, decades and musical artists.
Then they'll take center stage to sing alongside the studio band as the lyrics are projected on screen - but when the music stops and the words disappear, will the contestants belt out the correct missing lyrics, or freeze under pressure? If they sing nine songs correctly, they are presented with a No. 1 hit and will attempt to sing the final missing lyrics for the top prize of $1 million.
A U.S. Marine single mom continues her MARCH to a million dollars, and a nurse with a karaoke superpower in the all-new "The Marine Mom and Karaoke King!" season finale episode of DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS! airing Monday, Sept. 12 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
If they sing nine songs correctly, they are presented with a No. 1 hit and will attempt to sing the final missing lyrics for the top prize of $1 million. It's that simple: 10 songs, some missing lyrics, $1 million.
Created by Jeff Apploff, DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS! is produced by Apploff Entertainment and Bunim/Murray Productions. Jeff Apploff, Rupert Dobson, Julie Pizzi, Garry Bormet and Niecy Nash serve as executive producers. DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS! is a Banijay format that first aired in 2007 and has been adapted in over 25 countries, most notably in France (Air Productions).
