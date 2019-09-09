Scoop: Coming Up on BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Saturday, September 21, 2019
A Valentine's Day fight between Bob and Linda has the kids feeling confused. After a failed attempt to see a movie, it's up to Tina, Louise and Gene to tell their own story as a distraction from the awkward tension in the "Bed, Bob and Beyond" episode of BOB'S BURGERS airing Saturday, Sept. 21 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BOB-815) (TV-PG D, L, S, V)
BOB'S BURGERS follows BOB (H. Jon Benjamin) and his ever-quirky family who together run the restaurant Bob's Burgers.
In addition to its 2018 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Animated Program, the series has been nominated in the same category in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017, having won the award twice, its first Emmy Award in 2014 and in 2017. It was also Emmy-nominated in the category of Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (John Roberts) in 2015. Also in 2017, BOB'S BURGERS was nominated for a 2017 Critics' Choice Award for Best Animation Series, and won two Annie Awards, one for Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production and the other for Outstanding Achievement for Writing in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production.
BOB'S BURGERS is a 20th Century FOX Television and Bento Box Entertainment production. The series was created by Loren Bouchard. Bouchard and Jim Dauterive serve as executive producers and writers.
