Scoop: Coming Up Tonight On All New THE BACHELORETTE on ABC - Monday, May 20, 2019

Hannah's search for love is anything but a drag when world-famous drag queens Alaska and Alyssa Edwards, and renowned runway coach Miss J. Alexander ("America's Next Top Model"), host a pageant for eight hopeful bachelors vying for the coveted title of the Bachelorette's Mr. Right. The stakes are high when one bachelor must overcome his fears and race through the mud on a one-on-one date, while eight others gear up for a hazardous roller derby competition hosted by legendary comedic actor Fred Willard and Chris Harrison on "The Bachelorette," MONDAY, MAY 20 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

The 22 remaining men are the following:Cam, 30, software sales from Austin, TXConnor J., 28, a sales manager from Newport Beach, CAConnor S., 24, an investment analyst from Dallas, TXDaron, 25, an IT consultant from Buckhead, GADevin, 27, a talent manager from Sherman Oaks, CADustin, 30, a real estate broker from Chicago, ILDylan, 24, a tech entrepreneur from San Diego, CAGarrett, 27, a golf pro from Birmingham, ALGrant, 30, unemployed from San Clemente, CAJed, 25, a singer/songwriter from Nashville, TNJoey, 33, a finance manager from Bethesda, MDJohn Paul Jones, 24, John Paul Jones from Lanham, MDJonathan, 27, a server from Los Angeles, CAKevin, 27, a behavioral health specialist from Manteno, ILLuke P., 24, an import/export manager from Gainesville, GALuke S., 29, a political consultant from Washington, DCMatteo, 25, a management consultant from Atlanta, GAMatthew, 23, a car bid spotter from Newport Beach, CAMike, 31, a portfolio manager from San Antonio, TXPeter, 27, a pilot from Westlake Village, CATyler C., 26, a general contractor from Jupiter, FLTyler G., 28, a psychology graduate student from Boca Raton, FL

Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelorette" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods and Bennett Graebner are the executive producers.





"The Bachelorette" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1 stereo surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG, DL parental guideline.