Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 15, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 15, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Sep. 15, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 15, 2025 Image
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 15, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, Broadway fans! We’re here to brighten your day with the latest buzz and can’t-miss moments from across the theatre world. From exciting cast changes in Hadestown, nostalgic looks back at classics like The Sound of Music, and a sneak peek at The Notebook North American Tour, there’s plenty of fresh news to explore. Don’t miss the Daily Word Game, catch Al Roker’s Broadway cameo with Jonathan Groff, and check out highlights from the hottest new photos, industry news, and spotlights from around the globe. Grab your coffee and dive into today’s top stories, all right here at BroadwayWorld!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Tuesday, September 16
ART opens on Broadway

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 15, 2025 Image
There's a New Cast in (Hades)Town

Five new souls are traveling way down to Hadestown this fall! That's right, for the first time since the beloved musical opened in 2019, new actors are entering the show at once, taking on the iconic principal characters.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 15, 2025 Image
From the Hills to the Stage to the Screen- A Look Back at THE SOUND OF MUSIC

It's been 60 years since The Sound of Music initially captured the hearts of audiences on the big screen, and this week, you can experience the breathtaking theatrical presentation of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s iconic musical. To celebrate the release, we're looking back at the beloved musical's history on stage and screen. Let's start at the very beginning...
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 15, 2025 Image
Photos: THE NOTEBOOK North American Tour First Look

You can now get a first look at production photos of THE NOTEBOOK North American Tour, ahead of tonight's official opening. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets.

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 15, 2025 Image Video: Watch Al Roker's JUST IN TIME Cameo with Jonathan Groff
by Josh Sharpe
During a recent performance of Broadway's Just in Time, TODAY's Al Roker was brought to his feet by the show's star, Jonathan Groff, who joined him for a bit of impromptu dancing. Watch Roker discuss the show on TODAY and take a look at the official video footage from the evening here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 15, 2025 Image Video: Joanne Froggatt and Laura Carmichael Share DOWNTON ABBEY Memories
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge sat down with Downton Abbey stars Joanne Froggatt and Laura Carmichael, who shared memories from their experience making a series that continues to connect with viewers worldwide. . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 15, 2025 Image Video: Matteo Bocelli Is Forging His Own Musical Path
by Robert Bannon
This week on a BroadwayWorld exclusive, we welcome Matteo Bocelli, carrying on the legendary Bocelli name while forging his own artistic path. Watch in this video.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 15, 2025 Image Photos: MRS DOUBTFIRE Second National Tour is Now Underway
by Stephi Wild
The producers of MRS. DOUBTFIRE have released production photos for the second North American tour. The musical based on the beloved film opened at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 15, 2025 Image Photos: COSÌ FAN TUTTE Opens Opera San José’s Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Opera San José will kick off its 42nd season with Mozart’s beloved romantic comedy Così Fan Tutte. Get a first look at photos of the production here and learn more! . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 15, 2025 Image Photos: Felicia Curry and More in MERRY WIVES at Shakespeare Theatre Company
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Shakespeare Theatre Company is presenting Merry Wives. The first show of STC’s forthcoming 40th Anniversary Season, Merry Wives is adapted by Jocelyn Bioh. Get a first look at photos here! . (more...)
 
Industry Insights
12 Schools Win Free License to Produce SUFFS Through Nationwide Initiative
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Educational Theatre Foundation and Music Theatre International have revealed the recipients of the inaugural Suffs “The Young Are at the Gates” Grant.. (more...)
Kristolyn Lloyd to Direct SAVING CINDERELLA Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Saving Cinderella, a new musical by playwright and songwriter Christine K. Duncan, will be presented as an invite-only industry reading on October 10th. Learn more!. (more...)
Foresight Theatrical Unveils Leadership Transitions
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Foresight Theatrical revealed a planned transition in company partnership that both honors its legacy and strengthens its future. Learn more about the changes here!. (more...)
Entertainment Community Fund Launches Francine A. LeFrak Foundation Creative Entrepreneur Program
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Entertainment Community Fund has launched The Francine A. LeFrak Foundation Creative Entrepreneur Program. Learn more about the program here and see how to join!. (more...)
Khaila Wilcoxon, Kay Trinidad and More to Star in ROOTED: A MUSICAL POEM at Open Jar Studios
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The full cast has been revealed for Rooted: A Musical Poem. Casting for ROOTED includes Khaila Wilcoxon (Redwood), Kay Trinidad (Hadestown) and more. See who else is starring and learn more about the event! . (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
12 Schools Win Free License to Produce SUFFS Through Nationwide Initiative
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Educational Theatre Foundation and Music Theatre International have revealed the recipients of the inaugural Suffs “The Young Are at the Gates” Grant.. (more...)
Review: TOSCA, Starring Anna Netrebko, Royal Ballet and Opera
by Gary Naylor
If you come to opera via film musicals and, later, stage shows, Tosca is amongst the most accessible. The story of the lovers and the evil apparatchik is told at a furious pace, trauma after trauma piling up as the emotional heft becomes all but unbearable. There’s no standing about for twenty minutes while someone sings stage left, no mythical dwarves hiding gold, no magical toymaker. Nor, as early critics were quick to point out, is there a whole lot of poetry either in Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa adaptation of Victorien Sardou’s sensational play. However, there are compensations… . (more...)
From the West End to DOWNTON ABBEY: A Look at Penelope Wilton's Stage Career
by Josh Sharpe
Since the early 1970s, Penelope Wilton has established herself as a major player on the British stage, and we are taking a look back at her expansive theatrical career, just in time for Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.. (more...)
 
Judy Kuhn, Kevin Del Aguila, Robert Cuccioli and More Join THE BAKER'S WIFE At Classic Stage Company; Full Casting Announced
by A.A. Cristi
Classic Stage Company has announced full casting for Stephen Schwartz and Joseph Stein’s The Baker’s Wife, starring Ariana DeBose and Scott Bakula. Directed by Gordon Greenberg, the musical will open CSC’s 2025–26 season, running October 23–December 14, 2025, at the Lynn F. Angelson Theater.. (more...)
BIGFOOT! Musical Will Premiere Off-Broadway This Spring
by Stephi Wild
BIGFOOT!, a new musical comedy by Amber Ruffin, David A. Schmoll, and Kevin Sciretta will premiere off-Broadway this spring at New York City Center Stage I.. (more...)
DEATH BECOMES HER Will Host An Album Signing Event at the Museum of Broadway
by Stephi Wild
To celebrate the Original Broadway Cast Recording of DEATH BECOMES HER, a special cast album signing event at the Museum of Broadway will take place. Learn more about the event here.. (more...)
Listen: 'We Are The Griswolds' From THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION
by Stephi Wild
The first single has been released from the upcoming The Griswolds’ Broadway Vacation: Original Concept Album, the new musical with book, music, and lyrics by Drama Desk Award nominees David Rossmer and Steve Rosen.. (more...)
Butler, Iglehart and More to Join Broadway Flea Market Autograph Table & Photo Booth
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is set for September, when New York City’s Theater District turns into a fan paradise with exclusive meet-and-greet moments at the Autograph Table and Photo Booth. Learn how to join!. (more...)
Funko Drops ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW POP! Figures
by Josh Sharpe
In honor of the 50th anniversary of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Funko has released a new line of POP! figures featuring characters from the film, including Frank-N-Furter, Riff Raff, Magenta, and more. Take a look at the lineup here.. (more...)
Review: VERMIN, Park Theatre
by Clementine Scott
There’s something of the early feminist short story The Yellow Wallpaper to the conceit of Vermin – the escape from a marriage tainted by violence is found not outside the house, but inside it. Except, in this variation, there’s not a ghostly woman beckoning the repressed housewife to freedom from within the walls, but a coterie of feral, diseased rats.. (more...)
Melissa Errico Will Release American Songbook Album 'I Can Dream Can't I?'
by Stephi Wild
TONY Award-nominated Broadway actress, singer and author Melissa Errico has announced her new album, I Can Dream Can't I?, out January 30th, 2026. . (more...)
Review: EVERY BRILLIANT THING, Starring Ambika Mod, @sohoplace
by Katie Kirkpatrick
Ambika Mod, of This Is Going to Hurt and One Day fame, is pretty perfect casting for the part. Exuding warmth and approachability, she handles the play’s demands with the ideal balance of humanity and confidence, putting audiences immediately at ease. She never feels like she’s fully playing a role, but rather telling a story.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"I am not throwing away my shot."

- Hamilton

Videos