Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 15, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 15, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, Broadway fans! We’re here to brighten your day with the latest buzz and can’t-miss moments from across the theatre world. From exciting cast changes in Hadestown, nostalgic looks back at classics like The Sound of Music, and a sneak peek at The Notebook North American Tour, there’s plenty of fresh news to explore. Don’t miss the Daily Word Game, catch Al Roker’s Broadway cameo with Jonathan Groff, and check out highlights from the hottest new photos, industry news, and spotlights from around the globe. Grab your coffee and dive into today’s top stories, all right here at BroadwayWorld!
Tuesday, September 16
ART opens on Broadway
There's a New Cast in (Hades)Town
Five new souls are traveling way down to Hadestown this fall! That's right, for the first time since the beloved musical opened in 2019, new actors are entering the show at once, taking on the iconic principal characters.
From the Hills to the Stage to the Screen- A Look Back at THE SOUND OF MUSIC
It's been 60 years since The Sound of Music initially captured the hearts of audiences on the big screen, and this week, you can experience the breathtaking theatrical presentation of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s iconic musical. To celebrate the release, we're looking back at the beloved musical's history on stage and screen. Let's start at the very beginning...
Photos: THE NOTEBOOK North American Tour First Look
You can now get a first look at production photos of THE NOTEBOOK North American Tour, ahead of tonight's official opening. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets.
| Video: Watch Al Roker's JUST IN TIME Cameo with Jonathan Groff
by Josh Sharpe
During a recent performance of Broadway's Just in Time, TODAY's Al Roker was brought to his feet by the show's star, Jonathan Groff, who joined him for a bit of impromptu dancing. Watch Roker discuss the show on TODAY and take a look at the official video footage from the evening here!. (more...)
| Video: Joanne Froggatt and Laura Carmichael Share DOWNTON ABBEY Memories
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge sat down with Downton Abbey stars Joanne Froggatt and Laura Carmichael, who shared memories from their experience making a series that continues to connect with viewers worldwide. . (more...)
| Video: Matteo Bocelli Is Forging His Own Musical Path
by Robert Bannon
This week on a BroadwayWorld exclusive, we welcome Matteo Bocelli, carrying on the legendary Bocelli name while forging his own artistic path. Watch in this video.. (more...)
| Photos: MRS DOUBTFIRE Second National Tour is Now Underway
by Stephi Wild
The producers of MRS. DOUBTFIRE have released production photos for the second North American tour. The musical based on the beloved film opened at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston.. (more...)
| Photos: COSÌ FAN TUTTE Opens Opera San José’s Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Opera San José will kick off its 42nd season with Mozart’s beloved romantic comedy Così Fan Tutte. Get a first look at photos of the production here and learn more! . (more...)
| Photos: Felicia Curry and More in MERRY WIVES at Shakespeare Theatre Company
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Shakespeare Theatre Company is presenting Merry Wives. The first show of STC’s forthcoming 40th Anniversary Season, Merry Wives is adapted by Jocelyn Bioh. Get a first look at photos here! . (more...)
