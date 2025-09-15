Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 15, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 15, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, Broadway fans! We’re here to brighten your day with the latest buzz and can’t-miss moments from across the theatre world. From exciting cast changes in Hadestown, nostalgic looks back at classics like The Sound of Music, and a sneak peek at The Notebook North American Tour, there’s plenty of fresh news to explore. Don’t miss the Daily Word Game, catch Al Roker’s Broadway cameo with Jonathan Groff, and check out highlights from the hottest new photos, industry news, and spotlights from around the globe. Grab your coffee and dive into today’s top stories, all right here at BroadwayWorld!