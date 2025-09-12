Video: Joanne Froggatt and Laura Carmichael Share DOWNTON ABBEY Memories

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale now in theaters, the beloved franchise has officially come to an end. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge sat down with stars Joanne Froggatt (Anna Bates) and Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith), who shared memories from their experiences making a series that continues to connect with viewers worldwide.

"The memories are just the people, really. Everything that we've shared as a cast and a crew, all of the incredible memories sort of mold into this one joy of the last fifteen years," shared Froggatt. "Those sunny days at Highclere...that's always so special," added Carmichael. "It's the family that we'll miss, and that's going to hit us, I think, quite soon."

The pair also recalled their feelings upon learning that they were cast in the coveted roles. "I was thrilled when I landed the role of Anna. She was the role that I was requested to audition for, and she was the role that I connected with most in the script," Froggatt said. "Little did I know that we would be sat here 16 years later, from that point...If my younger self ever knew, she would be terrified!"

"[I] had just accepted a touring Shakespeare when I got the call for the audition, "remembered Carmichael. "I had no TV experience, so I thought it might be for a line in the show, so when I read the scenes, I was like 'This is a good part!'"

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale follows the Crawley family and their staff as they enter the 1930s. When Mary finds herself at the center of a public scandal and the family faces financial trouble, the entire household grapples with the threat of social disgrace. The Crawleys must embrace change as the staff prepares for a new chapter with the next generation leading Downton Abbey into the future.