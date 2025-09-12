Video: Matteo Bocelli Is Forging His Own Musical Path

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This week on a BroadwayWorld exclusive, we welcome Matteo Bocelli, carrying on the legendary Bocelli name while forging his own artistic path. With a brand-new album and a world tour that spans Italy, America, and beyond, Matteo shares what it means to make art across cultures while growing up with his father, the iconic Andrea Bocelli. From classical tradition to pop innovation, he offers a look into how he’s crafting music that resonates around the globe.

In our conversation, Matteo opens up about family, artistry, and the joy of creating music to fall in love to. Whether he’s performing for international audiences or writing songs that bridge languages and borders, Matteo’s story is one of passion, heritage, and finding his own voice on the world stage.

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon:

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!