12 Schools Win Free License to Produce SUFFS Through Nationwide Initiative

The Educational Theatre Foundation and Music Theatre International have revealed the recipients of the inaugural Suffs “The Young Are at the Gates” Grant.

The grant, announced in partnership with Suffs’ creator Shaina Taub at the International Thespian Festival, called upon schools to design their own outreach program connected to their production in the spirit of the theme “the young are at the gates.” Winning schools were selected based on how creatively and meaningfully they incorporated the theme into their proposal. The twelve schools will receive complimentary licensing and production materials to produce the hit musical during the 2025-26 school year. The applications were adjudicated by representatives from the Broadway Suffs production including Shaina Taub, Rachel Sussman, Leigh Silverman, Mayte Natalio, and Jill Furman, director of the Stagedoor Manor pilot production of Suffs Matt Gehring, and representatives from MTI and ETF.

“We received so many beautiful applications for this grant,” says Tony Award winning Suffs creator Shaina Taub. “I was really moved by the passion and tenacity of drama teachers across America who believe in the power of theatre to change young people’s lives. Reading about their plans for uniting art and advocacy in their school communities gave me hope for the future. At a time when public funding and access to the arts are under attack, and the freedom to teach the truth about American history is being threatened, I’m very grateful to MTI and EdTA for supporting this initiative that will empower students to tell these stories on stage for themselves, free of charge.”

The recipients, listed alphabetically:

• Alexandria Senior High in Alexandria, Louisiana

• The Beacon High School in New York, New York

• Cherry Hill High School West in Cherry Hill, New Jersey

• Dublin Scioto High School in Dublin, Ohio

• Forest Hill High School in West Palm Beach, Florida

• Indiana Thespians All-State Production in Avon, Indiana

• Jamestown High School and Williamsburg-James City All-County Production in Williamsburg, Virginia

• Middle Creek High School in Apex, North Carolina

• North High School in Denver, Colorado

• Thomasville High School in Thomasville, Georgia

• Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, Alabama

• Woodmont High School and Greenville County Schools All-County Production in Piedmont, South Carolina

This initiative underscores the ongoing commitment of ETF and MTI to inspire the next generation of storytellers while providing schools with the resources to produce high-quality theatrical productions.

“MTI is thrilled to help make Suffs exclusively available to these exceptional high schools ahead of the show’s general release,” said John Prignano, MTI’s Chief Operating Officer & Director of Education and Development. “Shaina’s musical is an example of how the arts cannot just entertain but educate and inspire. We look forward to seeing how the schools bring the show to life on their stages.”

“ETF is incredibly grateful to Shaina for sharing this show with students and schools across the country," adds Dr. Jennifer Katona, Executive Director of the Educational Theatre Association and President of the Educational Theatre Foundation. “What a joy it will be to watch our Thespians participate in advocacy and community engagement work inspired by this powerful story. The young are truly at the gates of our country.”

More information about ETF grants can be found at foundation.schooltheatre.org/grants.