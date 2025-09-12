BIGFOOT! Musical Will Premiere Off-Broadway This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BIGFOOT!, a new musical comedy by Amber Ruffin, David A. Schmoll, and Kevin Sciretta will premiere off-Broadway this spring at New York City Center Stage (i). Directed and choreographed by Danny Mefford, the production will begin performances on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. This strictly limited, 8-weeks-only engagement will be in association with Manhattan Theatre Club. Additional information about casting and tickets will be announced at a later date.

Set in the town of Muddirt, a glow-in-the-dark oasis that exists somewhere between a chemical dump site and a nuclear power plant, BIGFOOT! is a larger-than-life musical tale of corrupt politicians, small town paranoia, and misunderstood youth. When that youth happens to be eight feet tall, innocent, and in dire need of electrolysis, it makes him more than a target. It makes him the subject of a can’t miss can’t-myth musical comedy.

Featuring lyrics by Tony and Emmy Award nominee Amber Ruffin, a book by Ruffin and Kevin Sciretta (MST3K), music by David Schmoll (The Second City) and direction and choreography by Danny Meffford (Kimberly Akimbo, Dear Evan Hansen), BIGFOOT! is musical comedy’s next BIG thing!

BIGFOOT! is produced by Benson Drive Productions (George Strus, CEO) in association with Manhattan Theatre Club. Evan Bernardin Productions will serve as General Manager. Casting is by Jason Thinger, CSA.

Biographies

Amber Ruffin (Book & Lyrics) is an Emmy, Tony and WGA Award nominated writer and performer for NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and “Have I Got News For You.” She has written and performed on many TV shows including “The Amber Ruffin Show,” “Detroiters,” “A Black Lady Sketch Show” and “Drunk History.” Ruffin has written for the Emmys, Golden Globes and Tonys. Ruffin is a New York Times bestselling author, along with her sister Lacey Lamar, of “You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories of Racism” and “The World Record Book Of Racist Stories.” She co-wrote the most Tony-nominated musical of 2023, Some Like it Hot. Ruffin wrote 2024’s Broadway revival of The Wiz.

Kevin Sciretta (Book) has been a writer, improviser, and actor in Chicago for over 20 years. Originally from Rosedale, Queens, NY, he’s performed The Second City as part of their National Touring Company and Theatricals, and at iO Chicago. Currently he can be seen every week at iO Chicago performing with the critically acclaimed Improvised Shakespeare Company. As a writer he’s worked for Second City, The Second City Network, The Onion News Network, the webseries “Doomsdate” (with Carisa Barreca), Season 13 of “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” and most recently as co-writer and creator of BIGFOOT! with Amber Ruffin and David Schmoll. He can be heard regularly as the character “Dripfang” on the podcast “Hello From the Magic Tavern,” is contributor to the weekly live magazine “The Paper Machete” and writes weekly fiction at The Secret Ward of Chicago on Substack. He’s represented by Marisa Paonessa at Paonessa Talent and Kevin Lin at CAA for BIGFOOT!.

David Schmoll (Score) has specialized in music for comedy for over three decades, showcasing his unique blend of musical talent and comedic sensibility. He has served as Musical Director for comedy institutions The Second City and Boom Chicago. More recently, Schmoll has composed and produced music for major networks and platforms including NBC, Peacock, TLC, Broadway Video, AOK Digital, and FOX ADHD. In addition to his work in comedy and television, he has expanded into the neoclassical genre, releasing a collection of atmospheric, emotionally resonant solo piano pieces.

Danny Mefford (Direction & Choreography) has choreographed three Tony Award winners for Best Musical: Kimberly Akimbo, Dear Evan Hansen (also Olivier award for Best Musical) and Fun Home. As a director, his work includes The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at the Kennedy Center (Helen Hayes nomination), The Gorgeous Nothings, and The Fitzgeralds Of St. Paul. Highlights of his off-Broadway choreography include Titanic at City Center Encores, Love’s Labour’s Lost (Drama Desk nomination, Best Choreography), Miss You Like Hell, Much Ado About Nothing, And Good Person Of Szechwan. For TV, he staged all the theatrical sequences for “Rise” on NBC, made several dances for “Dickinson” on AppleTV+, and choreographed a sequence for “Fleischman is in Trouble” on FX. He is currently choreographing the Richard Linklater movie version of Merrily We Roll Along, a twenty-year project. He has an MFA in Acting from Brown University/Trinity Rep.