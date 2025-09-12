Photos: MRS DOUBTFIRE Second National Tour is Now Underway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The producers of MRS. DOUBTFIRE have released production photos for the second North American tour. The musical based on the beloved film opened at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston on September 9th and will continue on to play 80+ cities across North America including Milwaukee, Kansas City, Ottawa, Toronto, and Washington D.C.

Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, MRS. DOUBTFIRE is the musical comedy we need right now – one that proves we’re better together.

Based on the original direction by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten!

The creative team is rounded out by tour director Steve Edlund and tour choreographer Michaeljon Slinger based on the original choreography by Lorin Latarro; Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp; Music Supervisor Matthew Smedal, Scenic Designer David Korins; Costume Designer Catherine Zuber; Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg; Sound Design by Keith Caggiano; tour Hair & Wig Design by Victoria Tinsman based on original Hair & Wig Design by David Brian Brown; Makeup Design by Craig Forrest-Thomas; and Casting by Murnane Casting (Chad Eric Murnane, CSA and Amber Snead, CSA). The production is stage managed by Anna Klevit.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Craig Allen Smith (Euphegenia Doubtfire)

Theodore Lowenstein (Christopher Hillard), Alanis Sophia (Lydia Hillard), Craig Allen Smith (Euphegenia Doubtfire), and Ava Rose Doty (Natalie Hillard)

Alanis Sophia (Lydia Hillard), Chance Challen (Christopher Hillard), Vivian Atencio (Natalie Hillard), Melissa Campbell (Miranda Hillard), and Craig Allen Smith (Euphegenia Doubtfire)

DeVon Wycovia Buchanan (Andre Mayem), Brian Kalinowski (Frank Hillard), Kennedy V. Jackson (Wanda Sellner), and Craig Allen Smith (Daniel Hillard)

Melissa Campbell (Miranda Hillard) and Craig Allen Smith (Euphegenia Doubtfire)

Brian Kalinowski (Frank Hillard), Craig Allen Smith (Daniel Hillard), DeVon Wycovia Buchanan (Andre Mayem), and cast

Alanis Sophia (Lydia Hillard), Melissa Campbell (Miranda Hillard), Chance Challen (Daniel Hillard), and Vivian Atencio (Natalie Hillard)

Alanis Sophia (Lydia Hillard)

Craig Allen Smith (Euphegenia Doubtfire)

Craig Allen Smith (Euphegenia Doubtfire)

Cast