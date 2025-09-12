Khaila Wilcoxon, Kay Trinidad and More to Star in ROOTED: A MUSICAL POEM at Open Jar Studios

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The full cast has been revealed for Rooted: A Musical Poem. Casting for ROOTED includes Khaila Wilcoxon (Redwood), Kay Trinidad (Hadestown) Malcolm Armwood (Hadestown) Trent Saunders (Dead Outlaw), Sojourner Brown (Purpose), Timothy Hughes (The Greatest Showman), Isidora Kecman (Life After), Tara Jackson (Hadestown). The creative team includes Direction by T. Oliver Reid (Once on This Island), Music Direction by Richard Baskin, Jr. (Soul Patrol) with Musicians Angelique Montes, Steven Jackson, and Fung Chern Wei.

With book, music and lyrics by Jewelle Blackman (Hadestown), "Rooted: A Musical Poem" is presented as part of The Broadway Workroom Series, presenting glimpses into the developmental process of new musicals will be presented in two presentations on Oct. 17th, at 1p and 4:30p at Open Jar Studios.

The musical is presented as the fourth offering of The Broadway Workroom Series, a groundbreaking move to champion the arts and empower the development of theatrical artists and new works. This initiative provides creative teams with free studio space and technical support to further the development of their creative projects. At the end of the development week, the public is invited, at no cost, to experience this dynamic new musical in concert at Open Jar Studios (1601 Broadway). Tickets for each concert are free, and attendees are encouraged to make a donation to The Stage Door Foundation to help fund their programs. For tickets and more information, visit www.StageDoor.org/broadway-workroom

Mom works away

Girl wishes she'd stay

So off with a tree she'd go and play.

Rooted: A Musical Poem is a contemporary fable for the ages. With R'n'B rhythms and soaring strings this magical tale is brought to life in the heart of Central Park.

Widely known as a musical theatre performer, Jewelle Blackman was a member of the Original Broadway Cast of the Tony and Grammy winning Best musical HADESTOWN, where she originated the role of "The Contralto Fate" and later took over as "Persephone". She was most recently seen as "Shenzi" in Disney's THE LION KING at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Canada. The same show that jump started her career more than 20 years ago. Selected theatre credits include three seasons at the Stratford Festival and the Canadian Premiere Companies of CAROLINE OR CHANGE; DREAMGIRLS, WE WILL ROCK YOU; HADESTOWN and THE LION KING. Also a playwright, her musicals "ROOTED" and "BoyBoy and the Magic Drum" (the latter which she co-wrote with Chantal Forde, and received the Aubrey & Marla Dan Award for New Musicals), both premiered at The Toronto Fringe Festival in 2024 to critical acclaim.

The Broadway Workroom Series provides a rare opportunity for Broadway enthusiasts to witness the evolution of new musicals, a process typically reserved for industry insiders during private "workshops" or "readings. The series' vibe is to present glimpses of shows in their development phases, with focus on the writing and performances and less attention to production value.

About the Show & Dates: Rooted: A Musical Poem will be presented at Open Jar Studios on Friday October 17th at 1 PM and 4:30 PM. Running time is 60 minutes.

Tickets are free and may be reserved at www.StageDoor.org/broadway-workroom