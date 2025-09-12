DEATH BECOMES HER Will Host An Album Signing Event at the Museum of Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To celebrate the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Death Becomes Her, a special cast album signing event at the Museum of Broadway will take place on Thursday, September 18 from 3:00PM-4:30PM. The composer-lyricists and principal cast of Broadway’s drop-dead hilarious musical comedy Death Becomes Her will be in attendance.

Tickets for the event must be reserved for entry. Tickets can be reserved here. A purchase of the Death Becomes Her Original Broadway Cast Recording (CD or Vinyl) is required for admission.

The album is available now via Concord Theatricals Recording, to stream or download. To purchase the CD and vinyl editions, please visit the show’s website. The album was produced by Sean Patrick Flahaven, Scott M. Riesett, and Death Becomes Her composer-lyricists Julia Mattison and Noel Carey.

Since its digital release on April 17, the Original Broadway Cast Recording has reached #2 on the Billboard Cast Albums chart and has been streamed over 20 million times. A clip of Jennifer Simard performing the album’s 16th track, “Hit Me,” went viral on TikTok—peaking at #2 on the TikTok Viral Chart before holding at #13 for several weeks— with 355k creator uses and over 4.4 million total views to date. The track “Let’s Run Away Together” has also gained traction on the platform, inspiring nearly 11k videos using its audio.

Produced by Universal Theatrical Group and based on the Universal Pictures 1992 film, Broadway’s new drop-dead hilarious musical comedy, Death Becomes Her is the most nominated show of the year with 33 total nominations, including: 12 Outer Critics’ Circle Award Nominations, 5 Drama Desk Award Nominations, 4 Drama Leage Award Nominations, 2 Chita Rivera Award Nominations, and 10 Tony Award Nominations.

Death Becomes Her features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, and stars Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty (Madeline Ashton), Jennifer Simard (Helen Sharp), Christopher Sieber (Ernest Menville), and Grammy® Award winner Michelle Williams (Violet Van Horn) with Taurean Everett (Chagall) and Josh Lamon (Stefan). The cast also features Marija Abney, Lauren Celentano, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Kolton Krouse, Sarah Meahl, Dee Roscioli, Ximone Rose, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, Warren Yang, Kyle Brown, Lakota Knuckle, Johanna Moise, Amy Quanbeck.

Death Becomes Her features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend, sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski, hair and wig design by two-time Drama Desk Award winner Charles LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude II, fight direction by Drama Desk Award winner Cha Ramos, with music supervision by Drama Desk Award winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell, orchestrations by three-time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman, music direction by Ben Cohn, dance & music arrangements by Tony Award nominee Sam Davis, vocal arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Julia Mattison & Noel Carey, music coordination by Kristy Norter, casting by Tara Rubin Casting, production stage management by Rachel Sterner, and general management by 321 Theatrical Management. Marcia Goldberg serves as Executive Producer.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. Life’s a bitch and then you die. Or not!

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Death Becomes Her is now available via Concord Theatricals Recordings on all streaming and digital platforms and the CD and 2-LP vinyl are now available to purchase here.