There's a New Cast in (Hades)Town

Five new souls are traveling way down to Hadestown this fall! That's right, for the first time since the beloved musical opened in 2019, new actors are entering the show at once, taking on the iconic principal characters. They include: Disney star Morgan Dudley as ‘Eurydice,’ Grammy Award-winner Kurt Elling as ‘Hermes,’ Broadway veteran Rebecca Naomi Jones as ‘Persephone,’ Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as ‘Hades,’ and West End breakout star Jack Wolfe as ‘Orpheus.’

"The stagecraft and the production value of [Hadestown] is just so magnificent and that's been really special," Jones told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I don't do lot of replacing, but this is a piece that I'm so glad that I said 'yes' to stepping into because it is just so beautifully crafted and it is set up for success. It's set up for us all to come together and make something beautiful every night. It doesn't feel stale, it doesn't feel by rote. It feels very important and very pressing."

"The way the world that Rachel Chavkin's built and the way that the resident team here keep it going is this amazing world in which the roles are able to be inhabited authentically by whoever's playing them," added Wolfe. "There is a blueprint... but it's free. They ask for you to bring yourself, as much as you want to give it. And they're really open to how you want to explore the role. I mean, of course I came to this show with like a million ideas of perspectives and points of view I wanted to try.

"I love being able to explore something freely in the safety of knowing that I'm in a show that works really well and people love."

Hadetown is running on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

Photo Credit: Andy Henderson