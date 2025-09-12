Butler, Iglehart and More to Join Broadway Flea Market Autograph Table & Photo Booth

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will take place on Sunday, September 21, 2025, as New York City’s Theater District turns into a fan paradise with exclusive meet-and-greet moments at the Autograph Table and Photo Booth.

Theater lovers nationwide can join the fun all week long through the online #FleaBay experience, purchasing exclusive Playbills, posters, props and other unique items from wherever they are through eBay’s “Buy it Now” feature.

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, which is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, is set for 10 am - 7 pm. The live auction begins at 5 pm.

The lineup of Broadway favorites set to meet fans at the Autograph Table and Photo Booth includes Jenna Bainbridge(Wicked), Scott Bakula (The Baker’s Wife), Dan Berry (The Outsiders), Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler (Heathers), Christian Douglas (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Kurt Elling (Hadestown), Drew Gehling (& Juliet), Claire-Marie Hall(Operation Mincemeat), Olivia Elease Hardy (Heathers), Gianna Harris (& Juliet), Jenn Harris (Oh, Mary!), Jessica Hecht (Eureka Day), Tony nominee Grey Henson (Elf), Vincent Jamal Hooper (The Lion King), Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (& Juliet), Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Titanique), Lencia Kebede (Wicked), John Krause (Hadestown), McKenzie Kurtz (Heathers), Tony nominee Sky Lakota-Lynch (The Outsiders), Beth Leavel (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends), Jordan Litz (Wicked), Alison Luff (& Juliet), Tony winner Jak Malone (Operation Mincemeat), Ryan McCartan (The Great Gatsby), Javier Muñoz (Hamilton), Michele Pawk (Wicked), Emma Pittman (The Outsiders), Daniel Quadrino (Wicked), Tony nominee Christopher Sieber (Death Becomes Her), Paulo Szot (Hadestown), L. Steven Taylor (The Lion King), Elizabeth Teeter (Heathers), Allie Trimm (Wicked), Jordan Tyson (Gypsy), Marisha Wallace (Cabaret) and Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams (Death Becomes Her).

Appearances are subject to change. More special guests will be announced next week and on Broadway Cares’ social media channels (@broadwaycares).

A new cast of performers appears every hour between 11 am and 2 pm on the deck of Junior’s on West 45th Street at Shubert Alley. The table will be hosted by Dionne Figgins, a breakout star of last season’s A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical and co-founder of Broadway Cares affiliate organization Broadway Serves. See the schedule of Autograph Table appearances at broadwaycares.org/autographtable.

Those who can’t make it to the Theater District can still join the hunt online with FleaBay, Broadway Cares’ Broadway Flea Market–inspired eBay store, at broadwaycares.org/fleabay. Starting Monday, September 15, and continuing through Sunday, September 21, new lots of rare collectibles will pop up at surprise times throughout the week. Each item will be available for immediate purchase with eBay’s “Buy It Now,” recreating the thrill of discovery fans love about the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction. Quantities are limited, so act fast when a treasure appears.

Broadway show tables just added to the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction include Beetlejuice, Cabaret, Mamma Mia! and Oh, Mary!. They join the previously announced & Juliet, Aladdin, Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her, Gypsy, Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Hell’s Kitchen, Just in Time, The Lion King, Little Shop of Horrors, Maybe Happy Ending, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Operation Mincemeat, The Outsiders, Six, Stranger Things: The First Shadow and Wicked. A special Curtain Call table will host unique mementos from shows that recently ended their runs, including Redwood, Sunset Blvd., Titanique and more. See the full list at broadwaycares.org/flea.

More than one hundred items and experiences have been added to early online bidding for the silent auction and the grand live auction. Among the highlights are onstage roles in & Juliet and Death Becomes Her; the opportunity to shadow a stage manager at Moulin Rouge! The Musical; the shoes Bette Midler wore - and signed - from Hello, Dolly!; and Kit Connor’s tank top worn in Romeo + Juliet and signed. Bid now on these and more than 200 lots at broadwaycares.org/auctions.