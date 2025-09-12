Funko Drops ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW POP! Figures

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In honor of the 50th anniversary of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Funk has released a new line of POP! figures featuring characters from the film, including Frank-N-Furter, Riff Raff, Magenta, and more. Some of the charaters will also be released in multi designs such as Frank-N-Furter in his hospital gown, alongside a premium version of the iconic character. Take a look at the new designs below and purchase the collection here.

2025 marks the 50th anniversary of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. In honor of the milestone, a wide array of events and tributes are planned to salute the enduring legacy of the genre-defying cult classic, including a tour with the cast, special screenings, commemorative merchandise, and more. Check out the full event lineup here.

Based on the stage musical by Richard O’Brien, The Rocky Horror Picture Show has gone on to become a fan-favorite musical, particularly on the midnight theater circuit. Through its legendary late-night screenings, complete with shadow casts, fan costumes, and interactive rituals, the film pioneered a new kind of audience participation that redefined the moviegoing experience. With weekly screenings around the world, The Rocky Horror Picture Show continues to make history as the longest-running theatrical release of all time.

The hit movie stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter; Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as everybody's favorite nerdy couple, Brad and Janet; Meatloaf as ex-delivery boy Eddie who dates a groupie, Columbia played by Nell Campbell; and Patricia Quinn as Magenta, servant to Riff Raff, played by the film's creator Richard O'Brien.