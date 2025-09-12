Kristolyn Lloyd to Direct SAVING CINDERELLA Reading

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Saving Cinderella, a new musical by playwright and songwriter Christine K. Duncan, will be presented as an invite-only industry reading on October 10th. Harmony Harris (Boop!) leads the production as Executive Producer, with direction by Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actress Kristolyn Lloyd. This new work reimagines a beloved fairytale through a contemporary lens.

Set in the aftermath of the happily-ever-after, Saving Cinderella begins where the traditional story ends—just after the wedding. When Cinderella is thrust from poverty into privilege, she quickly discovers that palace life is less magical and more isolating than she ever imagined. As she navigates the rigid confines of wealth and politics, she is forced to confront the cost of conformity—and the power of her own voice. Infused with a bold, genre-blurring score, the musical asks: What happens when the glass slipper shatters?

The powerhouse creative team includes music direction by Nick Wilders (Wicked), and co-casting by Erica A. Hart, C.S.A. (Chicken & Biscuits) and Sujotta Pace, C.S.A. (Bad Kreyól) and assistant direction by Amiah McGinty (Hell’s Kitchen).

“So much lived reality is packaged in this fairytale,” said Duncan. “It reflects the truth of people meeting across societal divides — each bringing all that they are to that journey: beautiful and the dysfunctional. Developing this piece with such a collaborative and visionary creative team has been a dream. Their commitment to storytelling, nuance and honesty has elevated every step of this process.”

“Who doesn’t want to see what happens to their favorite princess after her dreams come true?” said Lloyd. “Saving Cinderella is a revolutionary take on a classic tale—and one that speaks directly to the times we’re living in. I’m honored to help bring this story to life.”

Lloyd brings a dynamic vision to the project, rooted in years of acclaimed work across the American theater. General management is provided by LDK Productions. For more information about the presentation please contact rsvp@ldkproductions.com. Full casting will be announced at a later date.

