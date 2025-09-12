Listen: 'We Are The Griswolds' From THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The first single has been released from the upcoming The Griswolds’ Broadway Vacation: Original Concept Album, the new musical with book, music, and lyrics by Drama Desk Award nominees David Rossmer and Steve Rosen. The single “We Are The Griswolds,” features vocals by Tony Award winner Santino Fontana as ‘Clark Griswold.

The full concept album will be released digitally on Friday, November 14. To sign up for more information, please visit: www.broadwayvacationthemusical.com/music

Listen to the song below:

Musical writers Steve Rosen and David Rossmer, whose new musical adaptation of the romantic comedy 50 First Dates is premiering in London on Sunday, said, "We don’t want to hype it up too much, but it might be the funniest, most tuneful score ever written for a musical…and the second funniest, most tuneful score ever written for a play. It makes Hamilton look like Carrie. It makes The Producers look like Moose Murders. It makes the revival of Sunset Boulevard look like the original Sunset Boulevard. If you listen to one concept album full of Broadway stars that sets beloved characters loose on a new adventure in New York City, listen to Ragtime… or this album, this album is also good.”

They’ve been to Wally World, they’ve been to Vegas, and now the Griswolds are going to… Broadway! Yes, the characters you know and love from the hit Warner Bros. Vacation movies are back – and they’re taking their biggest vacation yet.

So, get in your family truckster and join Clark, Ellen, Audrey, and Rusty on their big New York City adventure – where of course, everything goes exactly according to plan.

Joining Fontana on the album are Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler as ‘Ellen Griswold,’ Livvy Marcus as ‘Audrey Griswold,’ Nathan Levy as ‘Rusty Griswold,’ Jennifer Cody as ‘Madame Sherie,’ Alan H. Green as ‘Naked Commando,’ and Tony Award nominee Andy Grotelueschen as ‘Cousin Eddie.’ Background vocals are by Olivia Griffin, Sarah Bishop, Ross Lekites, and David Rowen.

The Griswolds’ Broadway Vacation: Original Concept Album is produced by Sonny Paladino & Greg Anthony Rassen with Ken Davenport serving Executive Producer, and Mary Elizabeth Dina serving as Associate Executive Producer.

Track List:

1. Prologue

2. Vacation

3. We Are The Griswolds

4. The Battle of Ellen Hill

5. Go For It

6. Get On The Bed

7. The F Word

8. You Can Tell Me Anything

9. Doofus