Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30, 2025- LIBERATION Opens On Broadway and More

Good morning, Broadway fans! It’s another electric day on the Great White Way and we’ve rounded up all the buzz you may have missed. From inside looks at Broadway’s favorite pets—Mamma Mia! star Sarah Agrusa and her adorable dog Ollie—to exclusive performances like Jessica Vosk singing from the new musical FOXBRIER LANE, there’s plenty to keep you entertained. Halloween is in the air with the Bat Boy cast breaking down their roles as the cult favorite returns to City Center. Plus, don’t miss Sherie Rene Scott and Ryah Nixon prepping for their stints in QUEEN OF VERSAILLES, a brand-new featurette from the WICKED: FOR GOOD film, and how the cast of LIBERATION celebrated opening night. There's also wedding bells for Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney, big casting news (hello, Luke Evans in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW and Daniel Radcliffe in EVERY BRILLIANT THING), plus all the photos, reviews, and industry insider news you crave. Let’s jump into today’s highlights!