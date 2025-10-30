Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30, 2025- LIBERATION Opens On Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 30, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Good morning, Broadway fans! It’s another electric day on the Great White Way and we’ve rounded up all the buzz you may have missed. From inside looks at Broadway’s favorite pets—Mamma Mia! star Sarah Agrusa and her adorable dog Ollie—to exclusive performances like Jessica Vosk singing from the new musical FOXBRIER LANE, there’s plenty to keep you entertained. Halloween is in the air with the Bat Boy cast breaking down their roles as the cult favorite returns to City Center. Plus, don’t miss Sherie Rene Scott and Ryah Nixon prepping for their stints in QUEEN OF VERSAILLES, a brand-new featurette from the WICKED: FOR GOOD film, and how the cast of LIBERATION celebrated opening night. There's also wedding bells for Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney, big casting news (hello, Luke Evans in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW and Daniel Radcliffe in EVERY BRILLIANT THING), plus all the photos, reviews, and industry insider news you crave. Let’s jump into today’s highlights!
|This Week's Call Sheet
Thursday, October 30
Little Bear Ridge Road opens on Broadway
Oedipus begins previews on Broadway
Saturday, November 1
Two Strangers Carry A Cake Across New York begins previews on Broadway
|The Front Page
Video: Sarah Agrusa Cuddles up with Her Broadway Pet, Ollie
Broadway stars... they're just like us! When some of our favorite performers aren't onstage, they're at home, cuddling up with their beloved pets. In this edition of Broadway Pets, watch as Mamma Mia! star Sarah Agrusa lays all her love on Ollie.
Character Breakdown: BAT BOY Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Just in time for Halloween, Bat Boy is flying back to the stage at New York City Center. This revised production arrives over two decades after its original off-Broadway run at the Union Square Theatre. Watch in this video as the cast unpacks their roles.
Exclusive: Jessica Vosk Performs 'Just Another Bum' From FOXBRIER LANE A New Musical
Broadway’s Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Hell’s Kitchen) performs “Just Another Bum,” an exclusive video from Foxbrier Lane, a new folk-rock musical by Brandon Nicholas Pfeltz and Aitan Shachar.
|Must Watch
| Videos: Sherie Rene Scott Prepares For QUEEN OF VERSAILLES With Ryah Nixon & Kristin Chenoweth
by Michael Major
The Queen(s) of Versailles! While Kristin Chenoweth is currently starring as Jackie Siegel on Broadway, Sherie Rene Scott and Ryah Nixon are preparing to take on the title role. Watch videos now!. (more...)
| Video: New WICKED: FOR GOOD Featurette Teases Grand Conclusion of Film Adaptation
by Josh Sharpe
Check out a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Wicked: For Good, featuring commentary by director Jon M. Chu, producer Marc Platt and actors Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, which teases the grand conclusion of the two-part film adaptation.. (more...)
| Video: Christian Borle Performs New Villain Song From HAZBIN HOTEL Season 2
by Josh Sharpe
The first two episodes of Hazbin Hotel Season 2 are now streaming and, to celebrate, Prime Video has shared a sing-along video of the villainous anthem 'Once We Get Up There!' performed by Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Vox. Check it out now.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: LIBERATION Cast Takes Opening Night Curtain Call
by Bruce Glikas
Liberation, the new play by Tony Award nominee Bess Wohl, and directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, officially opened on October 28, 2025. Check out photos from the opening night curtain call here!. (more...)
| Photos: Ariana DeBose, Erich Bergen, and More at the NYCLU and ACLU 'Sing Out for Freedom' Concert
by Stephi Wild
On Monday night, the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) and American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) hosted the 23rd annual Sing Out for Freedom concert at NYU Skirball. Check out photos from the event here!. (more...)
Photos: Inside the Drama League's 2025 Benefit, DRAMA AT THE DISCO VOL. 2
Photos: Ground Up and Walmart Release New WICKED Footwear Collection
|Industry Insights
