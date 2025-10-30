 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30, 2025- LIBERATION Opens On Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 30, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Oct. 30, 2025
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30, 2025- LIBERATION Opens On Broadway and More Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 30, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, Broadway fans! It’s another electric day on the Great White Way and we’ve rounded up all the buzz you may have missed. From inside looks at Broadway’s favorite pets—Mamma Mia! star Sarah Agrusa and her adorable dog Ollie—to exclusive performances like Jessica Vosk singing from the new musical FOXBRIER LANE, there’s plenty to keep you entertained. Halloween is in the air with the Bat Boy cast breaking down their roles as the cult favorite returns to City Center. Plus, don’t miss Sherie Rene Scott and Ryah Nixon prepping for their stints in QUEEN OF VERSAILLES, a brand-new featurette from the WICKED: FOR GOOD film, and how the cast of LIBERATION celebrated opening night. There's also wedding bells for Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney, big casting news (hello, Luke Evans in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW and Daniel Radcliffe in EVERY BRILLIANT THING), plus all the photos, reviews, and industry insider news you crave. Let’s jump into today’s highlights!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Thursday, October 30
Little Bear Ridge Road opens on Broadway
Oedipus begins previews on Broadway
Saturday, November 1
Two Strangers Carry A Cake Across New York begins previews on Broadway

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30, 2025- LIBERATION Opens On Broadway and More Image
Video: Sarah Agrusa Cuddles up with Her Broadway Pet, Ollie

Broadway stars... they're just like us! When some of our favorite performers aren't onstage, they're at home, cuddling up with their beloved pets. In this edition of Broadway Pets, watch as Mamma Mia! star Sarah Agrusa lays all her love on Ollie.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30, 2025- LIBERATION Opens On Broadway and More Image
Character Breakdown: BAT BOY Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Just in time for Halloween, Bat Boy is flying back to the stage at New York City Center. This revised production arrives over two decades after its original off-Broadway run at the Union Square Theatre. Watch in this video as the cast unpacks their roles.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30, 2025- LIBERATION Opens On Broadway and More Image
Exclusive: Jessica Vosk Performs 'Just Another Bum' From FOXBRIER LANE A New Musical

Broadway’s Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Hell’s Kitchen) performs “Just Another Bum,” an exclusive video from Foxbrier Lane, a new folk-rock musical by Brandon Nicholas Pfeltz and Aitan Shachar.

BroadwayWorld Games Center

 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30, 2025- LIBERATION Opens On Broadway and More Image Videos: Sherie Rene Scott Prepares For QUEEN OF VERSAILLES With Ryah Nixon & Kristin Chenoweth
by Michael Major
The Queen(s) of Versailles! While Kristin Chenoweth is currently starring as Jackie Siegel on Broadway, Sherie Rene Scott and Ryah Nixon are preparing to take on the title role. Watch videos now!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30, 2025- LIBERATION Opens On Broadway and More Image Video: New WICKED: FOR GOOD Featurette Teases Grand Conclusion of Film Adaptation
by Josh Sharpe
Check out a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Wicked: For Good, featuring commentary by director Jon M. Chu, producer Marc Platt and actors Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, which teases the grand conclusion of the two-part film adaptation.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30, 2025- LIBERATION Opens On Broadway and More Image Video: Christian Borle Performs New Villain Song From HAZBIN HOTEL Season 2
by Josh Sharpe
The first two episodes of Hazbin Hotel Season 2 are now streaming and, to celebrate, Prime Video has shared a sing-along video of the villainous anthem 'Once We Get Up There!' performed by Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Vox. Check it out now.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30, 2025- LIBERATION Opens On Broadway and More Image Photos: LIBERATION Cast Takes Opening Night Curtain Call
by Bruce Glikas
Liberation, the new play by Tony Award nominee Bess Wohl, and directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, officially opened on October 28, 2025. Check out photos from the opening night curtain call here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30, 2025- LIBERATION Opens On Broadway and More Image Photos: Ariana DeBose, Erich Bergen, and More at the NYCLU and ACLU 'Sing Out for Freedom' Concert
by Stephi Wild
On Monday night, the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) and American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) hosted the 23rd annual Sing Out for Freedom concert at NYU Skirball. Check out photos from the event here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30, 2025- LIBERATION Opens On Broadway and More Image Photos: Inside the Drama League's 2025 Benefit, DRAMA AT THE DISCO VOL. 2
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Earlier this week at The Edison Rooftop, the Drama League hosted their annual fall benefit Drama at the Disco. Check out photos here!. (more...)

Photos: Ground Up and Walmart Release New WICKED Footwear Collection
by Josh Sharpe
Ground Up has once again partnered with Walmart and the Wicked movie to bring the world of Wicked to life with a footwear collection inspired by Glinda, Elphaba, and all the magic of Oz. . (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Beth Leavel, Jane Bruce and More to Star in ALICE IN NEVERLAND Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The new musical Alice in Neverland will host invite-only industry presentations at New 42 Studios in November. Learn more about the new Alice in Wonderland musical here!. (more...)
The Bridge, New Incubator for Original Musicals, Launches This Fall
by Stephi Wild
The Bridge, an innovative new incubator for the development of original musicals, will launch this month, it was announced by its Founder and Producing Artistic Director, Molly Marinik (Beehive Dramaturgy Studio). . (more...)
Photos: Inside the Drama League's 2025 Benefit, DRAMA AT THE DISCO VOL. 2
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Earlier this week at The Edison Rooftop, the Drama League hosted their annual fall benefit Drama at the Disco. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Citlali Pizarro Receives Fourth Annual Edward Medina Prize For Excellence In Cultural Criticism
by Stephi Wild
The American Theatre Critics/Journalists Association will award writer and producer Citlali Pizarro (she/her) the fourth annual Edward Medina Prize for Excellence in Cultural Criticism on Nov. 8 during its 2025 conference in New York.. (more...)  
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: THE OUTSIDERS Embarks on National Tour
by Stephi Wild
The North American Tour of The Outsiders is now underway. The tour launched at Shea's Buffalo Theatre in September. Read the reviews for the tour so far here!. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
El especial WICKED: ONE WONDERFUL NIGHT podrá verse en Movistar+
by Jose German Martinez Paneque
El próximo 15 de noviembre la plataforma Movistar + acogerá el estreno en España del especial WICKED: ONE WONDERFUL NIGHT, un concierto en el que el reparto de las exitosas películas dirigidas por Jon M. Chu interpretarán los temas del musical y adelantarán detalles de la nueva película que se estrena el 21 de noviembre.. (more...)
Beth Leavel, Jane Bruce and More to Star in ALICE IN NEVERLAND Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The new musical Alice in Neverland will host invite-only industry presentations at New 42 Studios in November. Learn more about the new Alice in Wonderland musical here!. (more...)
Ian McKellen and More Will Lead Mixed Reality Play AN ARK at The Shed
by Stephi Wild
An Ark, the first play created for and in mixed reality, will make its world premiere next year at The Shed, starring Ian McKellen and more. Learn more about the production here!. (more...)
Luke Evans Will Make Broadway Debut in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW as 'Frank-N-Furter'
by Stephi Wild
Roundabout Theatre Company has announced that screen and UK stage star Luke Evans will lead the cast and make his Broadway debut in the role of  “Frank-N-Furter” in the upcoming production of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show. (more...)
Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney Are Married
by Sidney Paterra
Broadway favorites Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney have tied the knot! The couple, who is currently appearing together in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club in the West End, wed earlier this week. BroadwayWorld sends our congratulations to the happy couple!. (more...)
Tony Winner Daniel Radcliffe Will Star in EVERY BRILLIANT THING on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
Daniel Radcliffe is heading back to Broadway in 2026. The Tony winner will star in the Broadway transfer of Duncan Macmillan's Every Brilliant Thing, directed by Jeremy Herrin and Macmillan. Performances will begin on February 21 at the Hudson Theatre, with an opening set for March 12.. (more...)
JOE TURNER’S COME AND GONE Will Play Broadway's Barrymore Theatre
by Stephi Wild
August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, starring Taraji P. Henson and Cedric “The Entertainer” and directed by Debbie Allen, will play Broadway’s Barrymore Theatre.. (more...)
Steven Pasquale Joins Season 2 of THE FOUR SEASONS at Netflix
by Josh Sharpe
Steven Pasquale has joined the second season of Netflix's The Four Seasons in the recurring role of Mark Brett, a new character who befriends the main cast during a vacation at the Jersey Shore. . (more...)
Subscribe to BroadwayWorld on WhatsApp
by BWW Staff
BroadwayWorld has launched official WhatsApp Channels delivering top theatre news and updates to readers in multiple regions, including the U.S., U.K., Spain, Germany, France, and more.. (more...)
Guest Blog: Writer and Actor Nancy Farino On The Challenges of For New Writers and Her Debut Play, FATHERLAND
by Guest Author
My advice would be to don’t stop working on that thing. Whatever that writing project is. Feel free to become frustrated and put it away for a few weeks but keep it ticking away. I believe it’s immeasurably important for emerging writers - it is these spaces that shape the play, where mistakes can happen and solutions be found, without the pressure of a deadline or a looming opening night or financial stress. (On that note, we open 31 October at The Hampstead Theatre, please come?!). (more...)
Review: WENDY & PETER PAN, Barbican Centre
by Cheryl Markosky
Girls rule ok in Ella Hickson's enchanting revival of the Darling children's 'second star to the right and then straight on until morning' journey to Neverland ­– first performed in 2013 and now showing at the Barbican for a five-week run.. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...

Steve Kazee

 

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Sometimes you think you've lived before
All that you live today.
Things you do
Come back to you
As though they knew the way.
Oh, the tricks your mind can play!"

- Babes in Arms

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


Videos