Photos: Ground Up and Walmart Release New WICKED Footwear Collection

Ground Up has once again partnered with Walmart and the Wicked movie to bring the world of Wicked to life with a footwear collection inspired by Glinda, Elphaba, and all the magic of Oz.

The new collection includes green sneakers inspired by Elphaba, pink flats with Glinda’s sparkle, cozy slippers, and more. The high tops and spa slippers are available now, with the rest of the products coming soon. Take a look at the lineup below.

In addition to Ground Up, Wicked For Good has partnered with numerous other brands on new products and merchandise, including Target, Walmart, Her Universe, BoxLunch, Ulta, and many more. Check out our comprehensive guide to all of the merchandise for the upcoming film!