Character Breakdown: BAT BOY Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Click Here for More on Character Breakdown

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Just in time for Halloween, Bat Boy is flying back to the stage at New York City Center. This revised production arrives over two decades after its original off-Broadway run at the Union Square Theatre. What's it all about?

Bat Boy: The Musical is inspired by a popular tabloid article from the 1990s and gained cult classic status when it premiered Off-Broadway in 2001. Balancing horror with heart, and turning a tale of fear into a darkly comic story of belonging, this revival delves deeper into the musical’s themes of identity, acceptance, and the healing power of love.

Taylor Trensch plays the title character. "I love playing this part because for the first thirty minutes it's essentially clowning," he told BroadwayWorld. "And then he becomes a tender, bookish sweetheart. And then by the end he is sort of a crazy monster. It's a really wild journey to go on!"

Watch in this video as the cast unpacks their roles and learn more about the revival.