Photos: Ariana DeBose, Erich Bergen, and More at the NYCLU and ACLU 'Sing Out for Freedom' Concert

On Monday night, the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) and American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) hosted the 23rd annual Sing Out for Freedom concert at NYU Skirball, uniting artists, activists, and advocates for an evening of performance and purpose. Check out photos from the event below!

The 2025 edition, titled Songs of Sanctuary, honored Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, and activist, John Leguizamo, who received the Michael Friedman Freedom Award for his contributions as an artist and humanitarian. The award was presented by Academy Award-nominated actress Rosie Perez, following an introduction by Academy Award-winning actress, Ariana DeBose.

The night opened with a high-energy set from the Tony Award-winning musicians of Broadway’s Buena Vista Social Club, performing classics including Chan Chan and El Cuarto de Tula. Actor, producer, and event co-founder Erich Bergen then welcomed the audience, setting a tone of celebration and solidarity that carried through the night.

Standout performances included Ato Blankson-Wood’s stirring renditions of The Impossible Dream and What a Wonderful World, and Ari Asfar’s performance of Shaina Taub’s anthemic Huddled Masses. Actor Arian Moayed offered a poignant spoken-word performance, a live performance of his viral video lambasting the New York Post, while Jenna Bainbridge from Broadway’s “Wicked” captivated with Somewhere That’s Green.

The program culminated with Erich Bergen’s rousing performance of Neil Diamond's America, sending the audience to their feet in applause and affirmation.

Produced and directed by Erich Bergen with executive producer Ari Conte and music direction by Michael J. Moritz Jr., Sing Out for Freedom continues its legacy as one of New York’s most anticipated annual celebrations of art in action.