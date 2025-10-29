Video: Sarah Agrusa Cuddles up with Her Broadway Pet, Ollie

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway stars... they're just like us! When some of our favorite performers aren't onstage, they're at home, cuddling up with their beloved pets. In this edition of Broadway Pets, watch as Mamma Mia! star Sarah Agrusa lays all her love on Ollie.

What's her routine like as a Broadway performer/pet parent? "Being on tour and being a pet parent was no joke. It was definitely hard at times. I got Ollie as a puppy and then he was on the road two weeks later," Agrusa explained. "It was tiring sometimes, and a little bit tough, but I wouldn't trade it for the world. He got to see so many cool places with me!"

Sarah is making her Broadway debut in Mamma Mia! She is a proud graduate of CAP 21/Molloy University.

Mamma Mia! has returned home to Broadway and is now playing at the Winter Garden Theatre. The ultimate feel-good show set to the timeless songs of ABBA, Mamma Mia! is Broadway’s ninth-longest running show of all time, playing a record-breaking 14 years and 5,773 performances at the Winter Garden, where it opened in 2001, and then at the Broadhurst Theatre.