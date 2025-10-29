Photos: LIBERATION Cast Takes Opening Night Curtain Call

Liberation is now playing at the James Earl Jones Theatre.
Liberation, the new play by Tony Award nominee Bess Wohl, and directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, officially opened on October 28, 2025 at the James Earl Jones Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate the big night. Check out photos from the opening night curtain call below!
The production comes to Broadway following its world premiere earlier this year at Roundabout Theatre Company, where it won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play.
Liberation stars the original Off-Broadway company, who were honored by both the Drama Desk and the NY Drama Critic’s Circle for Best Ensemble Performance. The cast features Tony Award nominee Betsy Aidem (Broadway: Prayer for the French Republic, Leopoldstadt) as Margie, Audrey Corsa (TV: “Poker Face,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) as Dora, Kayla Davion (Broadway: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Waitress) as Joanne, Susannah Flood (Broadway: Birthday Candles, The Cherry Orchard) as Lizzie, Kristolyn Lloyd (Broadway: 1776, Dear Evan Hansen) as Celeste, Irene Sofia Lucio (Broadway/West End: Slave Play, Wit) as Isidora, Charlie Thurston (Off-Broadway: Here There Are Blueberries, Wedge Horse) as Bill, and Adina Verson (Broadway: Indecent; TV: “Only Murders in the Building”) as Susan. Understudies are Britt Faulkner, Leeanne Hutchison, Matt E. Russell, and Kedren Spencer.
1970s, Ohio. Lizzie gathers a group of women to talk about changing their lives, and the world. What follows is a necessary, messy, and bitingly funny exploration of what it means to be free, and to be a woman. In Liberation, Lizzie’s daughter steps into her mother’s memory—into the unfinished revolution she once helped ignite—and searches the past to find the answer for herself.
