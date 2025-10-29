Subscribe to BroadwayWorld on WhatsApp

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld's top theatre news stories are now available to follow on WhatsApp. Readers can receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage directly in the app through new official WhatsApp Channels.

Each region will feature tailored updates to keep fans informed about what’s happening on stages near them and across the globe.

BroadwayWorld via WhatsApp is now available for:

Also follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook, Instagram, X, Threads, and Tiktok.

About BroadwayWorld

Wisdom Digital Media Publishing launched in 2001 and its flagship site, BroadwayWorld.com, in 2003. BroadwayWorld is the largest theatre site on the internet, covering Broadway, the West End and beyond to 100 US cities, 45 countries and in 12 languages worldwide. BroadwayWorld delivers complete up-to-the-minute Broadway, off-Broadway, and regional theatre news, in-depth interviews, extraordinary photo coverage, entertaining video features, lively message boards, ticket discounts, reviews, and more.

The recent launch of BWW Translate underscores BroadwayWorld’s mission to connect theatre fans everywhere, ensuring Broadway’s stories reach audiences worldwide in the language they know best.