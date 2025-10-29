JOE TURNER’S COME AND GONE Will Play Broadway's Barrymore Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, starring Taraji P. Henson and Cedric “The Entertainer” and directed by Debbie Allen, will play Broadway’s Barrymore Theatre. Previews will begin on Monday, March 30, 2026, with an official opening night set for Saturday, April 25, through Sunday, July 12, only.

Joe Turner’s Come and Gone will also star Tony Award and Grammy Award nominee Joshua Boone and Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson,

Amex Presale Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, October 29 at 9:00 AM ET through Wednesday, November 5 at 9:59 AM ET.

Members of the Joe Turner’s Come and Gone Priority List will have presale tickets available exclusively starting Wednesday, November 5 at 10 AM ET through Monday, November 10 at 9:59 AM ET. To sign up to be on the Priority List, please visit www.JoeTurnerBway.com.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Monday, November 10 at 10 AM ET at www.telecharge.com, by calling 212 239 6200, or at www.JoeTurnerBway.com.

About Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Set in 1911, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone unfolds in a Pittsburgh boarding house run by the steadfast Seth and warm-hearted Bertha Holly. Their home offers refuge to Black travelers navigating the upheaval of the Great Migration. Among them is Herald Loomis, a man on a quest to reunite with his lost wife—and to reclaim the self he was forced to abandon during seven years of forced labor under Joe Turner.

As buried traumas surface and spiritual forces awaken, Loomis’s journey becomes one of profound self-discovery. Around him, others seek connection, direction, and healing from a past marked by pain. Through poetic dialogue and vivid, deeply human characters, Wilson crafts a powerful meditation on identity, resilience, and renewal.

Joe Turner’s Come and Gone is the second installment in Wilson’s American Century Cycle — his groundbreaking ten-play series chronicling the African American experience in each decade of the 20th century. This long-awaited revival brings Wilson’s enduring legacy back to Broadway, reaffirming the urgent, timeless relevance of his work.

Complete casting and the creative team for Joe Turner’s Come and Gone will be announced soon.